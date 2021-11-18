Passport projects help more students access study abroad | VTx





To help students successfully obtain their passports, the Global Education Office has partnered with the Virginia Tech Passport Receiving Facility at the Squires Student Center to provide sessions on the application process. In addition to access to workshops, social and community building events, and professional advice sessions, participants are also connected to peer mentors.

Having a peer mentor gives participants a community of fellow students who can provide support during the first year of their transition to Virginia Tech. They focus on fostering citizenship and intercultural learning, says Brandon Sr., a PhD student in higher education who is developing the peermentorship component of the program.

It also provides information and tips on applying for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. The Gilman Scholarship, offered by the US Department of State, is expanding the student population to study and intern abroad by helping undergraduates who may not be able to attend due to financial constraints.

Passports are still in their infancy and we need to support them throughout their journey in order to truly help students achieve experiential learning abroad. This includes identifying funding opportunities, applying for scholarships, and connecting to resources on and off campus, Fitzgerald said.

Students interested in participating in the first year passport project are encouraged to submit an interest form by December 1st. The completed nomination will be submitted to the Institute for International Education by December 15. Winners will be announced in the spring of 2022.

The Institute for International Education received nearly 200 applications in the first year of the passport project. Virginia Tech was one of the 32 institutions recognized by the Institute in 2019 for achieving Generation Study Broad’s commitment to increasing the number of students studying abroad.

The Global Education Office, which is part of Outreach and International Affairs, will continue its passport program after 2022 until additional funding is provided. According to Fitzgerald, after this first grant year, we hope to continue our efforts and continue to provide passport projects to more students each year. Yes, one of our main goals is to increase participation in study abroad. But in the end, I want to show my students that it is possible to travel around the world and interact with the community. Getting a passport is the first step in that direction.

Contact the Global Education Office for more information or support for your first year passport project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/11/outreach-globaleducation-passport_project.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos