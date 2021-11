Rupert Murdoch criticizes Trump and blames Google and Facebook censorship conservatives

Fox News owner and international media mogul Rupert Murdoch has censored conservatives by Facebook and Google, criticizing former Republican President Donald Trump for continuing to focus on the 2020 elections. I blamed him.

“There is no doubt that Facebook employees are trying to silence their conservative voices. A quick search on Google News for the latest topics reveals similar selection patterns, Murdoch said at the annual shareholders’ meeting. Fox News Corporation. Murdoch is the founder and CEO of a multi-million dollar media group.

In a December 2020 complaint, the 90-year-old media mogul also mentioned the “collusion” between Facebook and Google claimed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton’s complaint alleged that the two companies violated federal antitrust law by making a secret agreement to give each platform special privileges in the ad-purchasing system. Google denied the accusation.

Fox News owner and international media mogul Rupert Murdoch has accused Facebook and Google of censoring conservatives and accused former Republican President Donald Trump of continuing to focus on the 2020 elections. bottom. In this photo, Murdoch is attending Citymeals On Wheels’ 33rd Annual Women’s Power Lunch at the Plaza Hotel on November 19, 2019 in New York City.Stephen Feldman / Getty

“Both of these issues highlight the fundamental need for algorithm transparency,” Murdoch said in a speech to shareholders. “The misproclaimed idea that an algorithm is somehow objective and scientific is completely nonsense. An algorithm is subjective, kills competition and damages others, publishers and businesses. May be manipulated by people to give. “

Murdoch also said it was important for conservatives to “play an active and powerful role” in the open debate surrounding education, welfare and economic activity.

“But if President Trump continues to focus on the past, that won’t happen,” Murdoch added. “The past is the past, and the country is now participating in a contest to define the future.”

After losing the 2020 election, Trump claimed he was only defeated because of an unprecedented national fraudulent election plot.

Former Attorney General Trump, his former U.S. cybersecurity infrastructure director, more than 60 proceedings filed by the Republican Party, and numerous state-wide audits all have no evidence that the 2020 elections have been stolen. I conclude that.

Since then, Trump has told the Republicans not to vote for the 2022 midterm elections until the fraudulent elections are “resolved.” Other Republican politicians have told voters to ignore Trump’s proposal, warning that Democrats would otherwise gain more power.

Despite being inconsistent with Trump, Murdoch’s comments reflect the former president’s dissatisfaction with the largest social media company in the United States. For the 2020 elections, Trump has repeatedly accused “Big Tech” of showing “unfair” and “illegal” anti-conservative prejudice and “repression of free speech.”

Murdoch’s company Fox News has been criticized for pushing for a conservative, right-wing view, including skepticism about vaccination in public schools and anxiety about anti-racist “critical racial theory.” ..

