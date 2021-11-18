How to make Google Chrome the default browser for Windows 11





Google Chrome is a very powerful web browser. As you start adding extensions, you’ll get even more features to make your tasks easier and faster. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when switching the default browser to Google Chrome in Windows 11.

Why use Google Chrome in the first place?

There are some compelling features you can find in Google’s web browser. First, Google Chrome easily syncs between platforms. History, bookmarks, addresses, and passwords are all synced across devices. This means that you can securely log in to the Samsung Galaxy S21 website with your new password. Then log in to a PC running Windows 11 with Chrome and your password will be securely stored for easy access. It doesn’t matter which device is using Chrome. All data will continue to be available.

Another reason, and perhaps many main reasons, is the speed of Google Chrome. As long as the extension is checked and normally less than 100 tabs are open, Google Chrome will maintain a surprisingly fast speed. As far as extensions are concerned, there are thousands of Chrome Web Stores, each with a specific use. You can also download PNGs or JPGs from a variety of websites, from quick shortcuts to website features. Google Chrome extension support is astounding and makes your browser more convenient.

In general, Chrome will soon adopt new standards as well. Browsers need to be up-to-date and relevant, as the Internet offers, and even the ways it offers, are constantly changing. Chrome is doing it very well. What’s more, Google is working on regular updates for security and quality of life reasons. For this reason, Chrome offers a little more functionality than Microsoft Edge when it comes to security.

Set Google Chrome on Windows 11 as your default browser

In past iterations of Windows, you could set Google Chrome as your default browser with one or two clicks, but Windows 11 doesn’t. Previously, users could select this as the default browser and any file type associated with an internet browser. It will open automatically in Google Chrome. In Windows 11, users must specify the program to use for each individual file type. In theory and in practice, simply changing the default program for .HTM files from Edge to Chrome does not change the program for the .HTML file type. The .HTML default app should also be set to Google Chrome. Otherwise, Microsoft Edge will open randomly when you think Google Chrome is the default.

That said, here are some places you can go to fix this:

Windows 11[設定]Go to. To do this[スタート]Click, then click the gear icon on the right. On the left side[アプリ]Find and click. Within that section[デフォルトのアプリ]Click. Scroll down and click until you find Google Chrome, assuming it’s already installed.

This page allows you to change Google Chrome to the default for each of these file types. Well, you don’t really have to set all of them to Google Chrome, and it’s not always recommended. For example, you can set .PDF to open in a PDF editor instead of Google Chrome.

The easiest way to set Google Chrome as your default browser is to change the file type already set in Microsoft Edge. This will cause Google Chrome to appear instead of the file type opening Edge. To change the file type default, click on the current default app and look for Google Chrome in the window that opens. Select it,[OK]Click.

This process only takes a few minutes, but it can save you a lot of time in the future. However, I hope it’s as easy as Windows 10. Overall, opening the file type associated with your web browser should open a new default browser in Windows 11, Google Chrome.

