Crazy new Google Meet backgrounds fix lighting in real time to make it look like you’re actually there





Almost six months ago, Google added video backgrounds to Google Meet on the web and mobile, giving users a more fun way to hide the background of real meetings, but at the time it was pretty rudimentary. Then something interesting happened. This product implements AI and machine learning to automatically correct the brightness and visibility of the camera. This happened shortly after the auto-exposure update and helped a lot with some of the issues users reported with inconsistent camera quality.

All of these new features have been integrated into one incredible future of Google’s video conferencing services. Meet has become one of the most popular and dependable services to fill these gaps since virtual meetings have replaced face-to-face gatherings and many have been unable to sit down with colleagues over coffee. became. On top of that, the fact that Google is getting stronger with constant updates and innovations, and you can start to understand why its workspace tools are so popular.

No one likes to see crappy video backgrounds improperly tracking your movements during a meeting. Such low quality tools can actually distract the meeting when it was originally intended to prevent distractions. For this reason, a new set of five immersive backgrounds for Meet on the web will be rolled out today in the Rapid Release domain for two weeks and next month in the Scheduled Release domain.

These new backgrounds are more impressive than the backgrounds you can answer right now, as all of the above tricks are applied to the camera to make the selected background look like the face and head are properly illuminated. is. What I’m trying to say is that they’re illuminating you to make you look like you’re actually there!

One of the problems with virtual backgrounds, except for poor tracking, is that the virtual background is simply applied as a body and head background, but you will see all the light in the room you are actually sitting in. .. In the example below, you can see that the individual demonstrating the new background emulates the hairlight behind his head in the right place for the environment of his choice. Some of them have windows behind them, and Meet illuminates the back of the hair with natural light. It’s just wild.

Added 5 new immersive backgrounds to Google Meet on the web. The background has subtle animations that bring the background to life and change the lighting. The interiors of cafes and condos have many iterations, such as snow and rainy weather, helping distributed teams better represent their current time zone and climate.

Google Workspace update

With this update, Google hopes to bring greater diversity to the background we look at when talking to people. Tired of seeing the same cluttered home office space as I do? The most striking part is that these backgrounds are also animated. The sparkle of the city that shines through the windows of skyscrapers, and the soft rainfall and rain in a small town outside the cafe. In addition, time zones and seasons change dynamically to accommodate the different time zones participants may attend.

In most of the above examples, the same cafe can be seen with different weather effects and lighting settings, but what’s really cool is that the counters behind the individuals also have different placements. In addition, new lighting and color filter panels allow you to precisely adjust how the lights are lit during a call. Also, there are many options just outside the gate.

I hope this all extends to include hundreds of different choices. The fact that fake lighting can be rendered in real time is a testament to the technological generation we are currently finding. To be honest, it’s pretty amazing, don’t you agree?

Available in all Google Workspace hierarchies, but not for users with a personal Google account

availability

