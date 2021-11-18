Sussex County Innovators Participate in Defense Venture Fellowship Program





Rob Nicholson, a program leader at the Delaware Institute of Technology, a reserve for the US Navy, and a frequent down-state Delaware Technical.ly story pitcher, is taking a break.

It’s not a vacation, but he was accepted this fall to focus on the Defense Venture Fellowship Program funded by the Air Force Innovation Program (AFWERX).

Simply put, AFRWERX combines US service members and technology developers to essentially make the Air Force and Space Force early VC investment partners. Cohort members like Nicholson are paired with host venture capital firms and focus on specific topics and issues while away from their daily work and regular military schedules.

“I just got to focus, I’m being pulled in all the typical directions with all the organizational, operational, and everything else happening in my life. No, “said Nicholson. “I can ponder things, get out of the normal circle, and explore and dig into topics of depth and width that I usually don’t have time to do.”

The virtual program provides training and collaboration opportunities to collaborate with the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps, tech industry VCs, start-ups, and other Big Tech fellows including brands such as Google and LinkedIn. To do.

Nicholson’s host, Scout Ventures, has invested in a variety of tech startups and has recently funded $ 55 million to help tech veterans working in areas such as machine learning, robotics, drones, and quantum computing. Was established. Nicholson’s project includes commercialization of the product.

“Commercialization means ultimately taking ideas and bringing them to certain products or solutions that may be in the hands of our customers,” he said. “That way, if it’s an in-house innovation program you adopt, it’s employee-led and that leads to a solution. It’s great if you have an IP that you want to move with your startup. They can license it to a larger company in the industry. In any case, it’s all commercial programming. “

Nicholson says it responds well to the flexible self-guided nature of fellowships, but for some people, especially career service professionals, that can be a challenge.

“They actually bring it out,” he said. “They say,” look, you are all in the army. You are used to waiting for march orders. Some of you will have a hard time because you can’t tell what to do. You will taste what entrepreneurship really is. “

All fellows belong to the military, but his cohort is made up of different types of people, including acquirers, engineers, scientists, pilots, cybersecurity engineers, and different perspectives, Nicholson said. Mr. says.

Previously, Nicholson, who is also a member of the Board of Science and Technology Advisory Board and the Delaware Committee of the EPSCoR Grant, had the opportunity to speak with people from NASA, NOAA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). ), MITER, FedTech, University of Delaware, Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, Michigan, Venture Capital Companies and Angel Investors. He intends to return everything he gained from his fellowship to Delaware.

“Some of the information and insights gathered may be injected into existing programs or new to support some of the major innovations, entrepreneurship programs, resources and activities taking place in the state. I think it could lead to funding and creation of the program. Regions, “he said. “I wish the state had the opportunity to be a fellowship that could move the needles of the Delaware ecosystem, whether it’s a state employee or a university.”

