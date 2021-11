Exclusive-Europe must work together to stay at the forefront of high tech-Merkel

Andreas Linke

Berlin-European countries must cooperate in next-generation chip manufacturing, Angela Merkel takes advantage of her 16 years of experience in the best offices to keep European countries at the forefront of high tech on their own I warned that I couldn’t.

The German Chancellor told Reuters in an interview that the cost of moving to the next level in the fields from chip development to cloud, quantum computing and battery production means that the private sector needs state support. rice field.

Merkel himself conducted basic research on quantum chemistry in East Germany after the reunification of Germany in 1990 and before entering politics. She pointed out the stimulus for South Korea, Taiwan, and US President Joe Biden as an example of the possibility.

“The state needs to play an important role. South Korea and Taiwan, for example, competitive chip production in the range of 3 or 2 nanometers is essentially impossible without state subsidies. Shows, “she said.

The current struggle of the global economy to restore supply chains cut off by resource depletion and the coronavirus pandemic further emphasizes the need to ensure that Europe has its own production facilities in major regions. She said she was doing it.

But she also lamented that German companies couldn’t take advantage of their excellent research base.

In particular, Germany was “shocked” by the lack of interest of German companies in quantum computing, even though it was a world leader in research in areas where computers could be faster and more powerful than ever. She said.

Not ALEXA FORANGELA

She said the government has taken steps to improve Germany’s innovation and startup culture, pointing out a German-led project to create a secure and efficient cloud data infrastructure for Europe named Gaia-X. bottom.

“But in the long run, we can’t be a state that drives new development,” said the longest-serving leader of the European Union.

Germany’s vast and decentralized government structure can also hinder innovation.

Chancellor Merkel said the presence of ethics councils and data protection officers in each of the 16 federal states, for example, puts a heavy burden on life sciences companies that Germany was lagging behind.

But she said it was at the forefront of research in areas such as quantum physics, climate research, physics, chemistry, and robotics.

The same is not true for Merkel’s own use of home technology.

“I’m happy enough to be able to delay the start of the washing machine, but more than that, to be honest, I don’t have the time or the tendency to remotely control the entire house,” she said.

“In the near future, if we have more time, we may be interested.”

