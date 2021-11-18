Website localization is one of the best and most effective ways to reach an international target audience and improve your online presence. A localized website offers so much more than the translated version of the original. It also respects the cultural, religious, national, or regional preferences of the new audience and tries to speak their language- literally and metaphorically.

And, if you’re still not sure what a localized website looks like, we’re here to show you. Here are the 6 best examples of localized websites that will show you everything you need to know.

Coca Cola

When we’re talking about brilliant digital marketing, Coca-Cola is always top of the game. You’re already starting to see red, right?

source: Coca Cola

Well, when you visit Coca-Cola’s website, it offers you to choose a specific country and visit the localized website. They have a localized version for countries from Algeria to Venezuela.

And, each website offers:

country-specific news

different visuals and images

messages tailored for local audiences

For instance, their Spanish website talks about cleaning up the seas while the Serbian website shows the natural beauties of this country when addressing nature preservation.

Nike

Nike has a brilliant localization strategy that you can see by choosing one of the many country options they offer. If you take a look at their Philippine website, you’ll instantly see how they’ve tailored it to fit this audience:

bright, flashy colors

emoji

Filipino models

country-specific events

source: Nike

With Nike, you can find great ideas for localizing your website. You can online localization company that will help you turn your ideas into reality. It may seem complex at first, but you can make it work by outsourcing the right professional help.

Airbnb

Airbnb offers its website in more than 60 languages and creates a personalized experience for its users, regardless of their location.

source: Airbnb

Once you choose your country, the content you’re offered changes. There are almost no two localized versions that are the same.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

It’s extremely important for the WWF to reach local people and raise awareness about the issues happening in their country. That’s why they use localized websites.

If you compare their EU and US websites, you’ll see each one addresses specific problems, species, events, and news regarding wildlife preservation.

source: WWF

This way, they’re making sure people relate to their content and find information about getting involved and supporting WWF locally.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is another brand that shows how website localization is done properly. For instance, if you visit their Irish website, you’ll find content covering:

Irish farmers’ partaking in preserving the planet

community support

employment opportunities

local stories

source: McDonald’s

This helps improve their overall customer experience and gives their website visitors a highly engaging experience.

Nintendo

Finally, Nintendo has a fascinating selection of countries they offer localized websites for.

As far as the design goes, they all look alike and have the specific Nintendo brand visualization. But, each country offers specific content that’s meant to attract and raise interest in the local audience.

Their localized websites offer information about local events, stores, news, important dates, and possibilities to enjoy Nintendo. Plus, numerous Nintendo games were translated by a game localizator. That means they offer more than just the website for local audiences.

source: Nintendo

Final Thoughts

Localized websites are the best tool for reaching an international audience and spreading your impact globally. It may be complex and challenging to localize your website, but it’s worth the time and effort you invest.

Hopefully, the six examples we’ve covered above helped you understand what a powerful localized website looks like.

Author’s Bio

Melony Hart is a digital marketer and a blogger. She writes using innovative digital marketing strategies to help her readers achieve goals such as improving brand awareness or boosting sales. She shares practical but powerful tips.