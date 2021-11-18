Streamlabs renamed in response to backlash from Twitch star and open source software maker – TechCrunch





One of the most popular streaming software makers is soaking in hot water after being called by Twitch’s top personality and an open source project that served as the backbone of the company’s success.

Streamlabs (formerly Streamlabs OBS) changed its name on Wednesday after a backlash on Twitter over rough business practices. The OBS project, short for Open Broadcaster Software, provided Streamlabs with an open source technology framework. However, despite Streamlabs’ decision to include “OBS” in its name, the company and its open source projects were clearly not in good shape.

According to a tweet from the OBS project, the open source group previously asked Streamlabs not to include “OBS” in its name at launch. Streamlabs has ignored this request. With this choice, many software users may have assumed that the two products were inextricably linked. Even more confusing, Logitech actually owns Streamlabs after acquiring the company for $ 89 million in 2019.

Just before the release of SLOBS, @streamlabs contacted me about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to do so.They did so anyway and followed up by submitting a trademark

We tried to organize this privately, but they weren’t always supportive https://t.co/r1eXr3VxcJ

— OBS (@OBSProject) November 17, 2021

On Tuesday, Streamlabs launched a new console Twitch streaming tool for the Xbox called Streamlabs Studio. Rival livestreaming software maker Lightstream points out the striking similarities between Streamlabs’ console streaming tool web pages and their own web pages, leading to word-for-word testimonies of the same user. At that time, it caused the current controversy on Twitter. Capture card maker Elgato has also joined Twitter, suggesting that Streamlabs has copied the product.

The names of several giant Twitchs, such as the political streamer Hasan Piker and one of the world’s most popular streamers, Pokimane, were quickly engulfed in controversy. “Streamlabs is asking them to better resolve the entire thread of this issue or remove my face from the platform. [and] Consider using another donation service, “Tweet Pokimane (Imane Anys). In less than a day, Streamlabs announced:[take] Immediate action to remove OBS from our name. “

