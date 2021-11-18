Google should not have the final say on what will be forgotten





Last week’s revelations that Google excluded many search results related to the Quinn family drew a great deal of attention on the use of European data protection legislation and how such legislation could balance the public interest. , Actually collected some criticism. Delisting is the latest example of the use of the right to be forgotten and was first granted by the European Union Court of Justice in a 2014 ruling in a proceeding by the Spanish data protection agency AEPD against Google’s Spanish subsidiary. I did. Spanish citizen.

This right requires search engine operators to consider applications from individuals identified by the items returned in the engine’s search results and exclude those items from the list. Upon receiving this type of request, the operator is obliged to exclude items that appear to be inappropriate, irrelevant, or no longer relevant or excessive in the light of elapsed time. However, the Spanish court of proceedings emphasized that the item should not be delisted if the general public is overwhelmingly interested in accessing the information in question, as it is included in the list of results. bottom.

The delisting in question in the Quinn case seems to be after a member of the Quinn family asked Google to remove the news item with his name on it, but the delisted article subsequently said Quinn Family and Irish Bank Resolution Corporation. Therefore, the issue raised by many is that the right to be forgotten delists such items, taking into account the public interest in the information contained in articles related to ongoing proceedings and national economic concerns. It was whether to allow that.

Private enterprises

But the more fundamental issue that these delistings are drawing attention to is the power of private companies to decide when and when they can exercise their right to be forgotten. Right to be forgotten claims (such as those made in the Quinn case) are now being reviewed and determined by the employee of the search engine operator who made the request. These search engines publish annual transparency reports that include statistics on the number of forgotten rights applications made and successful, but these reports contain the decisions made in the case of right to be forgotten. And the factors used to reach those decisions. As a result, private companies not only exclude articles, but also make their own assessment of whether there is a legitimate right to be forgotten claim, and if so, what public interest requires the item to continue. Has the right to exclude based on. How to be displayed in search results and how to balance the public interest with the requester’s right to protect data.

This is a source of concern for two main reasons. First, in general, the balance between competing fundamental interests, or the restrictions imposed on fundamental rights (data protection in this case), are those of publicly accountable regulatory or judicial bodies. It’s a problem, not a private institution. Of course, in some circumstances, such balancing authority may be delegated to private or quasi-public institutions, which still have legal oversight and regulatory restrictions. Is subject to.

Guidelines

Search engine operators should be guided by the Working Guidelines of Article 29 on the implementation of Google Spain’s decisions, as well as the provisions of European and national law, but in effect how such guidelines and legal provisions are. There is little or no information about what will happen. Used by these private companies to make decisions.

Therefore, unsuccessful claims about the right to be forgotten can be filed with the Data Protection Commission (and subsequent courts), but most decisions in the case of the right to be forgotten are made by private employees. A company that goes beyond the supervision of the public.

As a result, in this case, it is not possible to know why the Quinns succeeded in ensuring the removal of links to news items about them. Similarly, search engine operators have considered stories inappropriate, irrelevant, or no longer relevant, or have insufficient public interest in maintaining access to those stories. There is a possibility.

But what is important is not whether such a public interest exists, but why it is up to the private sector to decide why.

Risn Costello is an assistant professor at DCU Law and Government Schools.

