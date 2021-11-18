Changes have already been made to Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass





Just days after its launch, 343 is already tackling a player’s problem with the Halo Infinite Battle Pass. On Twitter, Halo community manager John Junyszek said the changes were already made later this week.

To get started, 343 has added a “Play 1 Game” challenge that rewards players just by playing the game. We’ve also adjusted or removed weekly challenges based on player feedback, designed to speed up the progress of the Battle Pass.

Model-focused tuning will be done later this week to address feedback on the progress of the Battle Pass.

First, add a “Play 1 Game” challenge to play the match the way you like so that you can progress through the Battle Pass consistently.

John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 18, 2021

Developers have also received a complaint that boosts aren’t very valuable, especially when playing Infinite’s large team battle matches, which can last for 20 minutes or more, and have a 30x boost period of 30 times XP. It has doubled from a minute to an hour. Junyszek adds that this is just the first set of changes and the game will continue to evolve based on player feedback.

Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass provides players with cosmetic items, a popular system in games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty. However, in Halo, the main problem players have is that XP reports only by completing very specific daily and weekly challenges in the game, rather than accumulating just by playing a match. It means that it will be done.

Just hours after Halo Infinite’s multiplayer was released, fans were already complaining about the progress system. Fans used Reddit and Twitter to call the Battle Pass “slog” and “fun grind.” Yesterday, Halo Community Director Brian Jarrard said the team has already evaluated the progress of the Battle Pass, taking into account user data and player feedback.

Thanks to everyone who has jumped into the #HaloInfintie beta so far! For reference, the team is checking the progress of the Battle Pass and collecting data from yesterday’s session. Share any updates. Please continue to share your feedback and flag it as displayed. 1/3

Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) November 16, 2021

These changes have already been made this week, but Junyszek says it means that developers need to reset the player’s challenge, including progress on the weekly challenge. Therefore, all players logging in between November 23rd and 30th will be awarded this week’s Ultimate Rewards, Sigil Mark VIIVisor.

The Battle Pass will run until May 2, 2022. This is much longer than the three-month period originally announced, so Spartans have plenty of time to go through the first season of Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: Season 1 Rewards

In addition to being dissatisfied with the game’s progress mechanism, Halo Infinite has already had a lot of success, with over 250,000 simultaneous players during the 24-hour open. If you want to take part in the action, find out how to access Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta.

Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN. He can be found on Twitter @ LoganJPlant.

