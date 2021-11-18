Google details how Pixel 6 Pro charging works, peak draw





Earlier this month, testing revealed that the maximum power consumption of the Pixel 6 Pro was not the power consumption of the 30W charger sold by Google. The company is currently detailing “Charging Mechanisms on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro”.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (5,003mAh) are the flagship Google smartphones with the largest battery ever, but the 4,680mAh 5a is slightly larger than the 6, 4,614mAh. So Google does a “upgrade to charging” and “the bigger the battery, the longer it doesn’t have to mean that it takes longer to charge to 100%.”

The company has chosen to “balance battery life, life and fast charging.” Specifically, the Pixel 6 charges quickly when it’s low on power, but otherwise “minimizes deterioration and maintains battery life.”

Regardless of the power available from the wall plug, the actual power delivered throughout the full charge cycle will change during the course of a single charge. The charge rate is always based on factors such as battery cell and system design, temperature, system usage, and state of charge.

1-50%: “[U]P-50% in about 30 minutes (using Google 30W USB-C charger) “50-80%:” Quickly reach up to 80% in about 1 hour, depending on device usage and temperature “80-100% %: “When the battery is near full, the charging power will gradually decrease to extend the life of the battery.” Adaptive charging and “temporarily limited charging” are also utilized.

In today’s post, for the first time, we see that the peak wired power consumption is 21W on the Pixel 6 and 23W on the Pixel 6 Pro. If these statistics are familiar, they are the same as those listed by Google for wireless charging on the product page. The criticism is that Google actively promoted 30W chargers, even though the phones couldn’t reach those speeds.

Meanwhile, Google supports the new USB PD 3.0 PPS standard for more efficient charging, so we recommend its accessories. Existing USB PD and BC1.2 wall chargers will also work.

Finally, Google said it would design the next second-generation Pixel Stand with an active cooling fan and wall bricks to “provide the maximum power needed to quickly charge the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.” I am.

Details of Pixel 6:

