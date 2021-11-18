iOS 15.2 Public Beta 3 gives you more control over your macro photos





iOS 15.3 Public Beta 3

Anthony Curches

Apple is accelerating the development of iOS 15.2 ahead of what is expected to be publicly available next week. Is iOS 15.2 Public Beta 3 stable enough?

Let’s dig in and find out.

what’s new

This is already a busy release, but iOS 15.2 Public Beta 3 packs some more surprises into the mix.

First and foremost, it’s the ability to better control macro modes using the switchable soft switches shown in the photo. It looks like a small flower icon in the photo app. As soon as you get close to something, it will appear as soon as your iPhone switches to a super wide-angle lens. To disable macro mode, just click the icon and it will pop out immediately.

Additional tweaks this week include the ability to rename and remove tags in bulk, highlight Apple Arcade games when searching for tags in Spotlight, and search within Apple Music playlists.

Following the news of a new user repair kit for iPhone 12 and 13 owners, there are additional unannounced tweaks. Face ID is no longer disabled when you swap screens.

So what else is there in this release? This is all about Public Beta 2 last week.

Added legacy contact settings to passwords and security. This allows you to specify contacts who can access Apple data after death. You can now set the message to automatically blur to warn you when a minor sends or receives nude photos. Users have several options to click to educate what’s happening (and kindly explain that it’s not their fault) and warn them to continue. The TV app has been redesigned with a dedicated sidebar. Hidemy Email, available to iCloud + subscribers, can now be accessed directly from the email app. You can now use the Find My app to actively search for potentially nearby AirTags (not associated with your account).

And this is the feature of iOS 15.2 Public Beta 1.

The privacy report of the app is set[プライバシー]Now available at. This user switch report captures all the activity taking place while using your phone, so you can see which app is sending which data. You can now set the emergency call trigger to press the five side buttons, just as you did when you had the home button. The call delay is now 8 seconds. The notification summary (and congratulates those who have the willingness to not look at your phone enough that this is a useful feature for you) is not just a “collection” but an “all-in-one” A card that has been redesigned to be a card. It’s a much better presentation.What’s broken

According to the official release notes, everything that was broken in last week’s release is broken this week as well.

Using the Music app can result in higher CPU usage and faster battery drain.Unable to add imported verifiable vaccination records to wallet, Health app may freeze

Of course, this is not necessarily all iOS 15.2 bugs. Rotate the feedback app frequently and report that it’s not working properly (I know I’m sending a report about a bug / feature request in a legacy contact).

Fixes

There was no Cupertino victory in this week’s fixed line. If Apple really released iOS 15.2 before Thanksgiving, I hope it changes soon.

What’s next

This could be the last substantive release seen in this cycle, as there are rumors that iOS 15.2 may be released next week ahead of US holidays. So far, each release has new tweaks and features. But at some point, Apple has to crush some unresolved bugs that are plagued by builds.

That said, iOS 15.2 Public Beta 3 is very stable and has some interesting features that are really fun to try (I’m already very uncomfortable with making my family all legacy contacts). ). Continue reading for more information on how to get started. See you in the next release.

How do I sign up?

Go to the Apple Beta Program site for the device you want to register, sign in with your registered Apple ID (or create a beta account if you don’t already have one), and follow the steps. It’s as easy as that. !! !! Download the beta profile to your iPhone or iPad, reboot, check for software updates, and you’re ready to test.

This is beta software, Apple[同意する]Remember that scrolling along the way to the button makes it very clear that you can do anything, such as device bricks or data corruption. The My Public Beta Installation Guide contains all the housekeeping steps you need to perform before installing the beta.

