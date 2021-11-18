Google Assistant continuous conversation is broken on Pixel smartphone





Hey Google, are you listening?

Continuing the conversation with the Google Assistant makes the conversation with the Digital Assistant more natural because you don’t have to say “Hey Google” before every conversation. You can ask your assistant a question. After the response is sent, the microphone stays open for about 8 seconds so you can follow up on another question without repeating the hotword. This makes the whole interaction more conversational and less robotic. However, Pixel owners have reported that this feature has been broken for over a week.

As reported by 9to5Google, the assistant light bar disappears as soon as you answer a question or execute a command. So to get your assistant to hear you, you need to say the hot word “Hey Google” again. Affected Pixel users report that restarting the device or turning the feature on / off from the Google app’s settings menu didn’t help solve the problem. It was no use even updating from the Play Store to the latest version of the Google app. This may indicate that the problem is caused by a bug on Google’s server side. This issue seems to affect all compatible Pixel devices, including Pixel 6 and Pixel 5.

Today’s android police video

Continuous conversation is available on all supported Pixels and assistant powered speakers and smart displays. However, this feature works on other smart speakers and displays, so it only works on the phone.

Now that this issue is in the media’s attention, Google needs to publish a fix sooner or later. The lack of continuous conversation can be very frustrating to interact with an assistant on the Pixel, but on the positive side, the bug isn’t as bad as the bug that caused the Pixel 6 to auto-dial to random contacts. Google recently fixed it. Perhaps the same update accidentally interrupted the continuous conversation.

Google Play tests to remove the “Last Updated” section from the list of apps

How about hiding useful data with Google these days?

