Battlefield 2042’s Best Specialist





When you load it into Battlefield 2042, you’ll see that the class system has been replaced by a specialist. Specialists have their own customizable abilities and characteristics.

Given that all specialists have different abilities, they excel in different roles, and some specialists perform better than other specialists due to the characteristics of the tier. Players who want to increase their chances of winning a match need to combine the best weapons in Battlefield 2042 with the most powerful specialists in the game.

Even in the beta phase of Battlefield 2042, some operators were able to catch the spotlight and secure the spot at the top of the tierlist. You can only use balance patches to send them to one of the lower layers. But for now, this is the Battlefield 2042 Specialist Tierist.

S tier Webster Mackay Webster Mackay – Screenshot via EA

If you’ve watched the Battlefield 2042 gameplay video or jumped into the game and played a few rounds, Webster Mackay is virtually everywhere, so you may already be familiar with it.

Due to Mackay’s flexibility and freedom of movement tools, he has become one of Battlefield 2042’s most popular and most powerful specialists. It has a grappling hook that helps it spin faster than anyone else, and a passive nimble that increases movement speed while aiming. By the way, Mackay is a perfect candidate for players who enjoy participating in close quarters combat.

It can take some time to get used to the grappling hooks and you may miss some shots here and there. But once you get used to how Mackays works, you don’t want to switch specialists.

Wikus Casper Van Daele Wikus Casper Van Daele-Screenshot via EA

Providing utilities is one of the most overlooked aspects of Battlefield 2042. WikusCasperVanDaeles’s abilities may not look as flashy as other specialists, but you’ll definitely want to get him on the team.

Casper OV-P reconnaissance drones are wondering when it comes to surveillance as they can detect the location of nearby enemies. Providing this valuable information to your team will allow them to move more safely within the map. His second trait, the Movement Sensor, warns of the location of nearby enemies. This ability is a dream of all campers and helps protect their back while concentrating on sniping enemies.

Maria Falck Maria Falck-Screenshot via EA

There is no complete team without support. To make a difference on the battlefield, you’ll want to defeat your enemies without respawning yourself. Dedicated support will help you achieve that.

Maria Falk is equipped with an S21 sillette pistol that can heal herself and her companions. Weapons also damage enemies and increase their overall versatility.

All specialists can be revived when a teammate collapses, but due to the characteristics of Maria Falcks Combat Surgeon, the teammate will be revived with full HP. It may seem like a minor feature, but reviving with full HP while keeping your goals can be a game changer.

Tearkin Bull Irish Graveskin Bull Irish Graves – Screenshots via EA

If you’re trying to defend your goals in Battlefield 2042, you’ll need an engineer, especially Kimble Irish Graves.

Irish can deploy a fortress system. This is a small cover that he can place anywhere. If you don’t have the proper cover around you when defending your target, the Irish fortress system makes the difference and gives you extra time to defend.

Irish are also one of the most durable specialists in the game. He spawns with armor, has less damage, and has a decent front liner.

Emma Sundance Rosier Emma Sundance Rosier-Screenshot via EA

Often there is one enemy player whose mission is to take over the entire map in a vehicle. Defeating players who know around tanks and aircraft can be difficult without tools.

Emma Sundance Rosier knows how to use explosives and is a great candidate for getting rid of tanks and all kinds of heavy vehicles. Sundance is also relatively mobile compared to other characters, as it is packed with wingsuits that allow you to glide after jumping from heights. This mobility tool makes Sundance relatively versatile. Instead of handling large vehicles, players also have the option of using the ability to sneak behind the enemy’s line.

Constantine Angel Angel Constantine Angel Angel-Screenshot via EA

Supporting does not necessarily mean healing. There are other ways to support your team, including providing ammunition.

Constantine Angel Angel is the second best support character in Battlefield 2042. His ammo support can be important in situations where the squad is forced to defend points longer than expected and is short of ammo.

When the angel revives his teammates, hell gives them bonus armor. This allows them to get out of the crossfire.

Layer B Pyotr Boris Guskovsky Pyotr Boris Guskovsky – Screenshot via EA

Pyotr Boris Guskovsky is another engineer specialist with defensive strengths. The Guskovskys SG-36 Sentry System can be relatively annoying for enemy teams to deal with, and when placed in a blind spot, you can control your goals with a little help from your team.

The Sentry Operator, which is a characteristic of Sentry Guns, guarantees that you will aim at the same enemies you are shooting, so you do not have to worry about the micronization of Sentry Guns.

Navin Rao Screenshots via Navin Rao-EA

A decent purpose is to allow you to get on top of the Battlefield 2042 skirmish, but it’s the flow of information that makes the difference.

The characteristics of Navin Raos, a Trojan horse network, allow you to locate enemies near previously killed enemies. With the help of cyber warfare proceedings, he can also control enemy hardware. Players who want to get the most out of this ability may want to read other specialists. So you can know how to use all the abilities to steal with Navin Rao.

Screenshots via C tier Ji-Soo Paik Ji-Soo Paik-EA

The spike can be considered a reaction specialist. His threat awareness allows him to show the enemy that has hurt him. This means that you need to be the tanker of the first bullet to get the most out of his abilities.

Combining support like Paik and Maria Falck should give better results as it requires some healing to effectively inform the team. Paik can also scan the area using an EMG-X scanner.

Santiago Dozer Espinoza Santiago Dozer Espinoza-Screenshot via EA

If you don’t mind explosives while playing Battlefield 2042, Santiago Dozer Espinoza will be chosen as your specialist.

Blast resistance, a key feature of bulldozers, allows him to take less damage from explosives. Given that almost all characters are shot in one shot by explosives, the option to ignore them a bit allows players to catch enemies abruptly.

If you’re damaged by explosives as you rush towards your enemies, you can still remove the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield and buy it yourself for a while until your squad catches up.

