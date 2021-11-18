Motorola announces the Moto G200 with SD888 + and four other G-series models.





Motorola has announced the next generation of Moto G-series phones, starting with five new models. They cover everything from 200 midrangers to Snapdragon 888 + devices (which also won’t break the bank).

Two of the models offer large, high refresh rate LCDs, and the other three prefer smaller OLED displays. All five models have a 5,000mAh battery, but they support different charging rates. The final sharing detail before individual consideration is Android 11 near inventory (including a set of My UX tools) with one guaranteed Android OS major update.

Motorola Moto G200

This is a step up in three categories compared to the Moto G100. It starts with a chipset, this phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s current best offering Snapdragon 888 +. And next-generation chips are coming soon, but because they are 450 phones, they are cost-effective.

Motorola Moto G200: Snapdragon 888 + Chipset 108MP Main Camera (with 9-in-1 binning)

Another upgrade is that the Motorola Moto G200’s slightly larger 6.8 LCD now works at 144Hz refresh rates (from 90Hz). Few devices other than gaming phones can match this, which shows off one of the best GPUs for Android.The display is also HDR10 certified and supports DCI-P3 color space.

Back in the chipset, it’s paired with 8GB of high-speed LPDDR5 RAM and 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. This performance can also be enabled using Ready For, Motorolas desktop mode. See the G100 Review for more information.

Glacier Green and Stella Blue Moto G200

The final major upgrade is the camera sector. The main module features a 108MP sensor that boasts an effective pixel size of 2.1m when using 9-in-1 binning and 8K video capture (and 960 fps slow motion mode). Next to it is a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus that doubles as a macro camera and a depth sensor. There is a 16MP self-camera on the front.

The phone runs on a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 33W fast charge (15 minutes of charging is enough to last all day, according to Moto). The frame and back are made of plastic, but Motorola tried to make things attractive with its basic water resistance (IP52), in addition to the metallic paint on the frame and the matte finish on the back.

The Moto G200 will be heading to Europe in a few weeks and will be available in Latin America.

Motorola Moto G71

This is a more compact product with a 1080p + 60Hz OLED panel with a 6.4 display. We’re not focusing on raw power, but on a great 5G experience based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which was announced just a few weeks ago. It promises 15% higher CPU and 30% higher GPU performance compared to the SD 690 chip, as well as the power efficiency that comes with the 6nm node.

The chipset is usually paired with 6GB of RAM, but the version sold in India will have 8GB instead. There is also 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

The Motorola Moto G71 has a 50 MP main camera, as well as an 8 MP ultra-wide module and a 2 MP macro camera on the back. Please note that the video recording limit is 1080p / 60fps.

Arctic Blue, Neptune Green, Iron Black Moto G71

Despite its small dimensions, it also has a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging (30W). 50% charge is possible in 30 minutes. However, unlike the G200, the USB-C port is wired only for 2.0 connections. Like the G200, it supports Dolby Atmos and has a water repellent design (IP52).

The Moto G71 will be available in Europe for $ 300 in a few weeks and then in some markets in India, Latin America and the Middle East.

Motorola Moto G51

This is a combination of G200 and G71. It provides 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 480 + chipset, which is an overclocked version of the original 480. It also upgrades display support, so it can handle 1080p + resolutions at 120fps. It has a 6.8 LCD with 1080p + resolution and 120Hz.

If your G200 is on your budget, but you need a large display and 5G, we recommend considering the Moto G51. It also supports Dolby Atmos, making it an entertainment machine within budget. Specifically, a budget of 230.

Indigo blue and bright silver Moto G51

The camera comes from the G71, 50MP main camera plus 8MP UltraWide (video with 1080p / 60fps resolution cap) and 2MP macro. The basic storage is 64GB, but if you need more, you have a 128GB option and a microSD slot.

On a screen of this size, of course, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery, but it’s slow to charge with just 10W. The body of the phone has an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

The G51 will first be launched in Europe and then expanded to India, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Motorola Moto G41

The G51 had a budget of G200, while the Moto G41 has a budget of G71. This means you get the same 6.4 OLED display with a resolution of 1080p and above and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The price tag is 250, which is slightly lower.

The phone is powered by the Helio G85 chipset, so you won’t sacrifice 5G for this. The chip is paired with 64 / 128GB of internal storage and a microSD slot, in addition to 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

This camera is very similar to the 48MP main sensor. It features optical image stabilization (OIS), 8MP UltraWide (and macro mode), and 1080p / 30fps video recording. Like everyone else, it has Dolby Atmos and IPX2 ratings. Interestingly, however, the 5,000 mAh battery in this battery is charged at 30W, surpassing the G51.

Meteorite Black and Pearl Gold Moto G41

The Moto G41 will soon be available in Europe and then in Latin America and the Middle East.

Motorola Moto G31

This is another budget for the G71 formula. It has the same 6.4 OLED display (1080p +, 60Hz) and IPX2 rating. The phone is based on the same Helio G85 chipset as the G41 (with 4GB of RAM, 64/128 GB of storage and a microSD slot), so there is no 5G support here.

However, this camera matches the more expensive G71 model with a 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide (1080p / 30 fps video recording). The downside is that the 5,000mAh battery charges only 10W and is slow.

Mineral gray and baby blue Moto G31

Also, the Motorola Moto G31 costs 200, which is the cheapest. It can be found in Europe in a few weeks, along with India, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/motorola_unveils_moto_g200_with_sd_888_108mp_camera_along_with_four_other_gseries_models-news-51884.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos