Google Classroom now allows students to download learning materials for offline access





At today’s Google For India event, Google details various new features and enhancements in its products, including Google Search, Google Search, and the Google Assistant. During the event, Google also shared updates on two new features coming to Google Classroom.

The first is the ability to download learning materials for offline access. Previously, access to learning materials from Google Classroom required an active internet connection. But now, students can download the materials they need whenever they have the internet and work offline later. Students can now select and upload multiple homework images from the Google Classroom app.

Sapna Chadha, Vice President of Marketing for Google India and SEA, introduces new features in Google Classroom that enable students to learn anytime, anywhere 👩‍🏫 # GoogleForIndia.

For those who don’t know, Google Classroom is a free learning platform that connects students and teachers “in and out of school.” The platform integrates multiple Google services such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Calendar, and Gmail to distribute and communicate assignments.

Google also shared that it is working with various partners such as CBSE, Maharashtra / Delhi Government, and FICCI Arise to train more than 550,000 teachers in digital skills for education.

In addition to Google Classroom, Google has announced several new India-specific initiatives for Google Search, Google Pay, and Google Assistant. First, Google is rolling out new features to Google Search to automatically translate English results and web pages into the local language of India of your choice on the fly. Google Search has also gained the ability to read loud search results in five Indian languages. Meanwhile, Google Pay users in India will soon be able to split invoices with their friends. And finally, Google is piloting a vaccine booking flow guided by the Google Assistant, reducing the intimidation of the vaccine slot booking process for non-technical users.

