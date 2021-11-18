Animal Crossing Katrina-Good or bad luck, reading friendships, and how fate works in the new horizon





Image: Nintendo Life

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally revived fan-favorite fortune-teller Katrina with a major 2.0 update, but her fate is a little different from New Reef. If you’re wondering what it means to pray for good luck with your belongings, or how her new friendship reading will affect your peers back in your home island, we You have all the information you need, and you don’t need a crystal ball to understand it all!

This page: Who is Katrina? what does she do? Image: Who is Nintendo Life Katrina? what does she do?

Katrina is a fortune teller. You can get one good luck a day and one friendship reading a day. Good luck predicts the luck of the day, and reading friendships can teach you more about your villager’s relationships.

Fortune-telling image: Nintendo Life

For 1,000 bells, Katrina will tell you about your luck for the day. Her predictions are actually influencing now! The effect only works when you talk to her, so unless she says you’re unlucky, you won’t be unlucky. But … bad luck isn’t necessarily bad, and you’ll see why.

Good luck effect What to bring (lucky) Your tools won’t break all day Villagers will give you more gifts Guaranteed rare Kapp’n island money (lucky) balloon 1,000 bells reward is now 3,000 bells of money Rocks now fall a lot more The chances of finding a gold nugget increase from 1% to 11%. Glowing spots include 5,000 bells instead of 1,000 bells. When shaken, it becomes 300 bells instead of 100 bells. Health (luck) Friendship (luck) +1 Friendship points may approach you with gifts to random villagers Bad Luck Effects Image: Nintendo Life Belongings (Bad Luck) Tools are fragile and villagers have less gifts increase. There are no gyroids on Kapp’n’s Island There are no rare islands on Kapp’n’s boat tours Gold Island is not available at Nook Mile Tour Money (unlucky) 1 No place to shine 1 day Money won’t shake Zero chance of finding a nugget Balloon gifts with zero money are always 10,000 Belgold Island is not available on the Nuukmile Tour Friendship (bad luck)-3 friendship points with random villagers Health (bad luck) Stamina from food Halve Random Travel Image: Nintendo Life

Fortunately, if you’re unlucky, you can pay Katrina 10,000 bells for purification. As a bonus, she will send a surprise by email the next day. (Note: If you say no to purification, you can’t go back and get it later.)

Friendship Image: Nintendo Life

Select “Talk about friendship” and Katrina will display a list of villagers. If you choose one, she will tell you how close you are to the villager for free. At 10,000 bells, she can even increase the friendship of the villager with you.

Image: Nintendo Life

The meaning of each level and the amount of boost are as follows.

Katrina’s Reading Friendship Level Friendship Point Boost Your acquaintance 2 2 Oh, and your face as someone who lives with you on the same island 12 because one neighbor may recognize another person and what Over and over again and perhaps 20% when face 32 (he / she) eats or sleeps, (he / she) thinks of you 42 you see a lot of faces in front of me you smile You’re frowning 5/60 Does King Tutankamen’s mask give me bad luck?

Yes, no, that’s a good question. Wearing the King Tutankhamun mask will cause the character to travel (see New Reef’s Unlucky Mechanism), but has nothing to do with Katrina’s lucky / unlucky fate. You can get lucky, and if you are wearing a mask you can stumble on it!

(Thanks to Isomorphic Box for providing a great guide to Katrina’s fate!)

Any ideas on how to extend the comments section with the following ideas?

This article is part of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough. This tutorial contains a complete list of fish, a complete bug list, and a complete list of sea creatures. If you’re looking for a particular fish or bug, don’t visit the elusive coelacanths, mahi mahi, giant trevally, stringfish, golden trout, how to catch all sharks and beetles, and the end of the month (of course, the islands of Kapp’n’s Boat Tour). as long as!).

Support on finding fake paintings and statues from Redd, speeding up bells, growing flowers, increasing DIY recipes, upgrading Nook’s Cranny, and when and where to find special characters such as Gulliver and Sable. To do. In addition to Label, Wisp, Celeste, Pirate Gulliver, Jack, Star Wand, Tool Ring, Rock Trick, Tree Logging and Movement, using amiibo on Harv’s Island, Island Data Backup Method, Time Travel Method, etc. Tips How to get a rating etc. for a 5 star island.

For new content seeking help, search for gyroids, unlock Brewster’s cafe, use a new professional camera app for selfies, enact new ordinances, get your beloved froggie chair, and even cook. We will help you learn.

And finally, where to buy Animal Crossing: the new horizon for Nintendo Switch, if for some reason you haven’t got the game yet, and how to buy Happy Home Paradise DLC!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendolife.com/guides/animal-crossing-katrina-good-and-bad-luck-effects-friendship-readings-and-how-fortunes-work-in-new-horizons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos