What it is and how to save money on your pixels





In addition to last month’s announcement of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google also announced a new Pixel Pass subscription. The plan includes one of the company’s latest smartphones, plus a combination of premium services, device protection, and regular upgrades. It’s clear that Google is trying to confront something like Apple or Samsung that offers similar subscription plans. But how are Pixel Passes compared and is it really worth the hard-earned cash every month? Let’s dive right away.

What is included in the Pixel Pass?

By registering for a Pixel Pass, you can use either Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and the following services.

YouTube Premium — Watch without ads and play in the background while using other apps. YouTube Music Premium — Ad-free, uninterrupted listening that is included as part of YouTube Premium. Google One (200GB) — 200GB cloud storage for full resolution photos, videos, other files, Google store discounts, automatic phone backups and more. Google Play Pass — Get access to hundreds of games and apps without ads or in-app purchases. Priority Care Coverage — Hassle-free device repair and customer support.

These are basically Google’s biggest services, all in one convenient subscription package, but it’s worth noting that Stadia isn’t there. This was a great way to promote a game streaming platform. With the Pixel 6, the price is $ 45 per month for two years, while the Pixel 6 Pro is $ 55 per month for an additional $ 10.

Today’s ANDROID POLICE Video How does it compare to Apple and Samsung products?

Google’s two most important smartphone rivals offer their own subscription services, but Apple’s model is more fragmented. If you are interested in similar transactions for iPhone and Apple services, you will need to sign up for two separate subscriptions.

The first is the iPhone Upgrade Program, which starts at $ 35.33 per month for the iPhone 13 and $ 49.91 for the Pro variant and can be paid for 24 months. This includes Apple Care + to help cover the cost of repairs or replacements that may be required during that period.

Besides, there is an Apple One subscription. For individual plans, you’ll pay $ 14.95 per month for Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. For $ 29.95 per month, the Premier Plan includes all of the same services, but increases iCloud storage to 2 TB and adds Apple News + and Apple Fitness +. There is also a $ 19.95 family plan that allows you to share a small service package with up to 5 people.

Overall, you’re looking at about $ 50 a month on the iPhone 13 and the cheapest Apple One plan. This is the best representation of what you get from Google Pixel Pass. For those who want to get the most out of everything, it will get you back most of the $ 80 per month.

Image credit: Apple

If you want to use Samsung on your next smartphone, Samsung Access is recommended. This currently only includes Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones, so if you’re looking for a Galaxy S21 or foldable, you’ll need to use the Samsung upgrade program.

Samsung Access includes a smartphone, Samsung Care +, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and Microsoft 365 Personal for up to 5 devices including PCs and Macs. Its Microsoft 365 subscription offers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and Skype.

All of this will return to $ 35.18 per month, but the additional cost for “services added after the second month” will total $ 11.82, starting at $ 47 per month from the second month.

Comparing Google Pixel Pass to Samsung Access, it looks like it offers decent service choices and the latest hardware from search giants at competitive prices. In my opinion, Google’s services are more value-added than Samsung Access, and at the time of writing, they’re getting the latest phones, not more than a year old.

The Apple equivalent requires two separate sign-ups to get everything you’re looking for, but of course the experience is very sophisticated. You’ll also get exclusive content from Apple TV +, and Apple Music is definitely better than YouTube Music.

In terms of how the Pixel Pass stacks, it’s almost as good as Apple’s subscription package, and I think it outperforms Samsung’s products, but in reality, which ecosystem it’s already connected to. It depends on. That said, I have something to say about what you can actually save in two years.

Is the Pixel Pass Worth the Money?

The value of your Google Pixel Pass depends on how often you actually use the services it contains and whether you’re already subscribed to one of those services. Depending on the SIM user, Google Play Pass etc. may already be included for a limited time such as Verizon’s Unlimited plan, so[注文]Keep this in mind before clicking the button.

Compared to individual subscriptions for each item, PixelPass looks like a great deal. For YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, Google One 200GB option, and individual monthly subscriptions for Google Play Pass & Preferred Care, the monthly fee is $ 26.98 for Pixel 6 and $ 28.98 for Pixel 6 Pro. It doesn’t cost a phone on top, so if you include it in the price of a Pixel Pass for $ 45 or $ 55 a month, you can get a Pixel 6 for $ 18 a month ($ 432 total) or a Pixel 6 Pro. $ 26 per month ($ 624 total).

That’s a two-year savings of $ 166.56 for the Pixel 6 and $ 274.56 for the Pixel 6 Pro, which is $ 6.94 and $ 11.44 per month, respectively. As long as you want to use all the services, that sounds pretty good, but if you’ve already paid for those subscriptions each year, the savings are a bit less impressive.

By paying annually for the subscriptions that enable it, such as the Google Play Pass and Google One’s 200GB plan, you’ll save up to a small monthly margin. Second, the Pixel 6 with Pixel Pass saves just $ 75 in two years, and the Pro saves $ 186. These numbers correspond to just $ 3.13 and $ 7.75 per month. This can be quickly disabled if you have an existing YouTube Music family plan for the whole family to use. With Pixel Pass, you need to cancel the family plan and move to a single user plan. It puts your family in a financially net-negative position and defeats the point of signing up for services in the first place.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Pixel Pass from Google Fi, a leading search phone service provider. Follow this route to receive additional discounts. Your Pixel Pass will add $ 45 or $ 55, depending on your smartphone, plus the price of the Fi plan you choose, but with an additional $ 5 per month discount. This means you can get a Pixel Pass with unlimited Google Fi plans and Pixel 6 for $ 70 per month. This savings is very useful if you are already a Fi subscriber or plan to switch to Google’s MVNO.

Ultimately, as long as you like the services offered by Google’s Pixel Pass, the savings offered here aren’t the greatest. Especially for those who have already subscribed to what they need with the cheapest annual plan. Still, if you’re looking for the convenience of paying for everything on your phone with one convenient invoice, your subscription may be worth it. We encourage you to carefully consider whether you can take into account your existing family plans to maximize your savings, or if you have already paid for one of your services each year.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are one of your favorite Android smartphones available right now with great software features, great performance, great camera and powerful battery life. See the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 reviews for a complete lowdown.

Buy Pixel 6 from Google Store

Buy Pixel 6 Buy Pixel 6 Pro

