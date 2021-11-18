Pave the way for the future with deep technology





An ambitious goal has been set to grow manufacturing by 50% over the next decade so that manufacturing, one of Singapore’s economic pillars, continues to account for one-fifth of the country’s production. I am. Most of the production is set to come from advanced manufacturing where competition is driven by higher value factors such as intellectual property, quality and precision.

To achieve these goals, Singapore has focused on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology, which powers the sector. The impact of these technologies was further investigated in a corporate roundtable with advanced manufacturing experts from across the public and private sectors. However, summit panelists pointed out that technology adoption in the region was slower than expected.

Ng Tian Chong, Managing Director of Greater Asia at HP Inc, will speak with panelists from the World Economic Forum, Singapore Hitachi Energy and TUV SUD in a session entitled Next Ten Years of Industry 4.0, requiring 4IR to advance 4IR. I emphasized that. A company that takes a people-first approach to the modernization of technology.

Ng said: When talking to manufacturers, we emphasize that adopting 4IR is a step-by-step process that focuses on labor transformation, not just technology.

Future roles include increased responsibility and integration with new technologies, he added, and HP’s program brings employees through the Digital Skills Up Initiative to help teams stay ahead of industry trends. He added that the focus is on ensuring support. And development.

DEEP TECH FOR GOOD

Singapore’s momentum in deep technology has grown over the years, fueled by an increasing number of investors, businesses and public sector organizations.

To conclude the three-day summit, experts reiterated the importance of ensuring that scientific development benefits society as a whole, given the fast-growing investment and interest in the deep technology sector.

SzeKiSim, Executive Director of SG Innovate’s brand and community, shared that ensuring that technology development is responsible and ethical is not something we can accidentally leave to. DeepTech’s role in addressing global issues is an ecosystem that works together to ensure that these innovations do not increase existing inequality and continue to generate both economic and social impacts. Must be emphasized by the stakeholders of.

Learn more about collaboration and partnerships in the deep tech community and find opportunities for open innovation. Visit sginnovate.com/open-innovation.

