You can now enable Windows 11 design on Google Chrome 96





Chrome 96 is now available to all users and comes with new flags to make your browser look like a native Windows 11 app. As you know, this new generation of Windows focuses on rounded corners, subtle design improvements, and mica material. (New transparency effect).

A new patch for Chromium Gerrit has previously confirmed that Google is considering Chrome’s Windows 11-style design features. Chrome 96 for Windows 11 now includes flags that bring rounded corners to main menus, web page context menus, and tabstrip menus.

As you may know, one of the biggest changes in Windows 11 is native support for rounded corners. Microsoft has updated native apps and operating systems with rounded corners for both menus and popups. With Chrome 96, Google’s browser is closer to the native apps of Microsoft’s new generation operating system release.

New menu style for Chrome 96 on Windows 11

Visual updates for Chrome 96 are available for Windows 10 and Windows 11, but you’ll need to manually enable them by following these steps:

Open Chrome: // flags. Search for “Windows 11”. Enable the experiment flag. Restart your browser.

As you can see in the screenshot above, Google has updated Chrome on Windows so that the menus have rounded corners to match the look / feel of Windows 11. Web browser area.

In fact, I found a popup using a new transparency effect. This suggests that Chrome can get Microsoft’s Fluent Design and the new Mica transparency effect in addition to the rounded corners.

We don’t know when Windows 11-style menus will be available to Chrome stable users, but it makes sense if these changes will be implemented by default next year to support further improvements.

We’ve already seen Fluent Design and Mica documentation on Microsoft Edge, which uses the Chromium codebase.

Other improvements in Chrome 96

In addition to hidden design improvements, Chrome 96 also has new features that use the cache to improve front and back navigation performance. When you open a recently visited site on your computer, it is set to speed up front and back navigation.

This can increase your browser’s memory usage, but Google promises to improve the overall experience.

Another new feature improves PNG integration in Chrome. In version 96, when you paste a file from the clipboard to your browser, Chrome retains the PNG metadata.

