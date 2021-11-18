Snapcommerce, Maple top 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50





Deloitte has announced the 2021 Winners of Technology Fast 50. This is a list highlighting the innovation, leadership and rapid revenue growth of Canadian technology companies from 2017 to 2020.

Half of this year’s winners are based in Ontario, with the rest concentrated in Cubec (13) and British Columbia (10), the only representatives from Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

The average three-year revenue growth of 2021 Fast 50 winners was 2,604%, which was even more impressive considering what happened with COVID-19 compared to the average of 2,144% in 2020.

not only [these companies] When it comes to innovation and leadership, Canada continues to be on the world stage, but doing so shortly after a pandemic full of uncertainty and instability, as a partner and national co-leader of Technology Fast 50. One Anders Mackenzie said. Program in Deloitte Canada. Such resilience cannot be understated as it copes with the ever-changing new conditions.

After not even breaking the Deloitte 2020 list, Toronto-based Snapcommerce (formerly Snaptravel) now secured $ 107 million in growth funding in March and then overall at Technology Fast 50. I entered first.

According to Deloitte, Snapcommerce, a message-driven commerce platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to connect consumers to promotions, has recorded revenue growth of 33,614% over three years, other than recent travel. It shows that the expansion has produced strong results.

Toronto-based telemedicine startup Maple also first appeared on Deloitte’s list, jumping second overall, following revenue growth of 15,568% over the past three years.

Maple is currently focused on building the breadth and scale of virtual services in the highly competitive Canadian health tech environment and expanding its customer base through the expansion of the United States.

Despite a busy, funded year in which Kitchener-Waterloo’s company robbed C $ 4 billion of valuations, ApplyBoard fell to seventh on the list with three-year revenue growth of 5,089 percent. EdTech’s startup, which provides software to help international students apply for study abroad, finished second on the Deloitte 2020 list and first in 2019.

Other notable Ontario winners include Bolt Logistics, Ada, League, PartnerStack, BenchSci and Loopio. Qubec also made a prominent appearance on the list, with players such as Dialogue and AlayaCare, as British Columbia (BC) did through companies such as AbCellera, Klue, and Thinkific.

Fredericton-based Intro Hive and Saskatoon-based 7shifts are the only two tech startups that have created a list of Deloitte 2021 outside Ontario, Cubec, and British Columbia, ending at 32 and 42, respectively. ..

Introhive, an AI-powered sales and revenue acceleration platform, raised more than $ 121 million in Series C funding in June after doubling revenue with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 7shifts completed a CAD Series B round of approximately $ 26 million in May to expand its staff management platform to meet the needs of restaurants during and after the pandemic.

As part of the 2021 program, Deloitte has also introduced a new clean technology category. Kelowna-based Pela, which claims to have developed the world’s first compostable phone case, topped the company’s clean tech list with a three-year revenue growth of 4,043%.

Deloitte also investigated the CEO of Technology Fast 50 and found that access to the labor market and human resources remained the biggest challenge for Canadian companies, followed by technological advances and COVID-19.

Through research, Deloitte also learned that most of these leaders believe that remote work will stay here. The company found that 83% of 2021 Fast 50 winners expect the majority of their employees to continue working from home for the foreseeable future. Another 33% expect to reduce office space or completely abolish offices. Conversely, only 11% expect almost or all of their employees to return to their existing office, and 23% intend to increase the size of their current physical workspace. ..

What is clear is that there is still a lot of uncertainty among the Fast 50 winners this year, and for most companies looking to get into their next regular job, it’s about adopting a hybrid approach to their job. In that sense, partner Erica Pretorius says. Deloitte Canada’s National Co-leader of the Technology Fast 50 program.

A complete list of 2021 winners can be found here.

Feature images provided by Snapcommerce

