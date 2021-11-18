Google describes the trade-offs that led to complaints about slow charging of the Pixel 6s





Google responded to allegations that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro did not charge faster than expected, and confirmed that charging speed was a deliberate trade-off for extending battery life. This is reported by the Android Authority, where the maximum power consumption of a mobile phone is about 22W, well below the 30W that Google’s latest USB-C charging bricks are technically possible.

A Google spokeswoman wrote in a community support post and confirmed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have maximum power consumption of 21W and 23W, respectively, when used with a 30W USB-C charging brick. They also added that when the cell phone’s battery is full, the charging speed also slows down, extending its lifespan.

In their post, these numbers are an inevitable result of battery trade-offs. Batteries can be designed for high energy densities, or fast-charging power features where capacity needs to be traded off to minimize battery degradation, a spokeswoman said. In other words, the phone can provide long battery life or quick charge, but not both at the same time. That’s why Google prioritized longer battery life and designed the phone to consume a modest amount of power when charging.

This tracks what you’ve observed in the reviews of the two phones.

Neither phone charges particularly fast, even if you are using a sufficiently powerful charger. Google will aggressively slow down charging above 80% to maintain battery cell life. These batteries are so large that they can take a long time to fully charge. Fortunately, thanks to the long battery life, you only need to charge it when you’re sleeping.

Google’s support documentation doesn’t explicitly state the charging speed of the new phone, but compatibility with Google’s 30W charging brick (sold separately) is far from the actual maximum charging speed approaching the 30W level. It’s faster than the 18W charging supported by the Pixel 5, which many thought it meant. But in reality, according to a report from the Android Authority, the actual power consumption of both smartphones peaks at 22W, averaging about 13W over the full cycle.

This made the smartphone charge much slower than expected, and the Android Authority found that it took about two hours for the Pixel 6 Pro to fully charge. It has a battery of the same size, but is 49 minutes slower than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is advertised only at a fast charging speed of 25W. In fact, Google’s power consumption is so modest that a 30W charger only fully charges the Pixel 6 Pro 10 minutes faster than an older 18W charger.

Google has never claimed that the phone charges at 30W. Instead, it advertised the time it takes to reach 0 to 50 percent and 80 percent when charging for 30 minutes and about 1 hour using a 30 W charger. This is consistent with what the Android Authority found in the test.

Google recently revealed that not only the charging speed, but also the performance of the fingerprint scanner on the phone seems to be slowing down because of the enhanced security algorithms. We then released an update that included an improvement in the performance of the fingerprint sensor, but in reality it provided minimal improvements.

