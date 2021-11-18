Mattress cash fire legacy





This article is part of the OnTech newsletter. This is a collection of past columns.

I was pondering this week. About mattresses and movie tickets.

The potential for the sale of cash-burning mattress company Casper and the resurgence of cash-burning movie subscription service MoviePass is a change in consumer habits over the last decade caused by technology and investor money bazookas. I looked back.

Are engineers sticking to the potential future of blockchain and the Metaverse these days, or are they spending millions of dollars on copying the US Constitution for democracy? But before moving on to the next chapter in technology, let’s consider both the pros and cons of the current chapter.

On my good day, I think Silicon Valley’s stupidity and the harm of some use of technology far outweighs the benefits of surprisingly big dreaming innovations and optimists. We are pleased that entrepreneurs are working to make cars safer and better for the planet. And you can’t imagine a life without a supercomputer in your pocket.

But at this point, I feel pessimistic.

Part of the legacy of technology these days is a generation of young companies that have (probably) provided clever ideas, but they are still financial zombies. Many have taken root in the expectations of unhealthy consumers and have lost a bucket of money.

Those involved in the technology era of the 2010s may have been worried about these shortcomings and learned lessons from them. I hope so, but don’t be afraid.

Casper has popularized the purchase of online mattresses that are packed in boxes and delivered home. This week, the company agreed to sell its business for a fraction of its previous value.

Without the coronavirus pandemic and the freeze on the movement of goods around the world, Casper’s situation could have been different. But the sale was also a sign that investors didn’t believe in the future of Caspers.

Many of the 2010s’ iconic start-ups, such as Uber, WeWork, and DoorDash, have lost huge amounts of money after years of business. Casper also said this week that he was at risk of running out of cash within a year, but the company said sales, planned cost savings and other measures should help keep the ups and downs. rice field.

Also, in the last few days, one of the strangest epidemics of recent years appeared to be ready for a resurrection. MoviePass was thrilled to those who initially paid $ 10 a month to watch a movie every day in the theater. It felt like an impossible deal, and it was.

MoviePass lost an immeasurable amount and its parent company filed for bankruptcy almost two years ago. Currently, one of the founders of MoviePasss is planning to revive it after getting it from bankruptcy. Take a closer look at what happens.

In addition to red ink, connecting Casper and MoviePass with Warby Parker, Opendoor, and many other start-ups over the last decade is a willingness to rethink the old way of selling products and services. Even if they never bought what these companies sold, they changed awkward industries and opened people’s eyes to new possibilities.

It is worth celebrating the good they have achieved while learning what went wrong. Many of these young companies have been very successful in offering unsustainably cheap services and blitzing the Internet with advertising. It didn’t last long.

They also created the expectation that having mattresses and suppers delivered to our doors would be an easy and free ballet. Instead, many of these services clog landfills with unwanted mattresses, miserably treat workers and contribute to increased traffic in the city. And many of these companies aren’t financially prosperous either. Was all that mess worth it?

I feel that many of the technical mistakes of the last decade have been repeated with steroids. An electric car company that produces few cars is more valuable than many car makers in the world. There is a lot of over-hype around NFTs and blockchains, and new services are emerging that are likely to turn out to be unsustainable.

I want to be an optimist about how technology can make our lives better. For now, I’m not.

Hug to this

Have you really seen an owl’s paw? They are nice and a little ridiculous.

