Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox in a secret style





This week, Microsoft celebrates the 20th anniversary of Xbox by adding 76 new games to the Xbox backward compatibility library, launching the Halo-themed Xbox Series X, and announcing a translucent controller celebrating its 20th anniversary. .. However, he is faithful to the mischief habits of the company and leaves an announcement with plenty of Easter eggs.

Launched this week, the new hardware features the best-looking Xbox Series X consoles and controllers we’ve ever seen, especially the stylish translucent ones. All this new hardware also contains some hidden secrets. For example, Reddit users have discovered that there is a hidden ZetaHalo symbol in front of the Halo-themed Xbox Series X console.

The hidden Halo Zeta symbol. Image: Reddit (Demon_King_Lamb)

To actually see this little Easter egg, you’ll need to shine a black or UV light on the console, which is perfect for the limited edition 20th Anniversary console celebrating the launch of the 2001 Halo: Combat Evolved and the original Xbox.

This UV light is also useful if you have purchased a 20th anniversary Xbox controller. If you shine a UV light on the package that came with the controller, you’ll see the original Duke controller that came with the original Xbox console in 2001.

That’s not the only secret. If you’re lucky enough to protect your Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller, Microsoft has included a special code that allows you to add a small controller charm to your gun in Halo Infinite. Great for the early release of Halo Infinite multiplayer earlier this week.

The miniature controller is attached to the weapon in the multiplayer version of the game and bounces off when you’re busy throwing grenades or using melee buttons. Purchasing the NERF version of the MA40 or Bulldog SG includes a bit of weapon charm and a unique weapon skin for Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Microsoft loves to hide small Xbox-related Easter eggs everywhere. The 20-year-old Xbox Easter egg was discovered earlier this year, and Xbox chief Phil Spencer hid the Xbox Series S on the shelf before it was officially announced. The Master Chief is also hidden inside the Xbox One X on the scorpion, or even some of the Xbox Series X fans. Keep an eye on the other 20th Anniversary Xbox Easter Eggs that Microsoft is hiding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/18/22785059/microsoft-halo-xbox-translucent-controller-hands-on The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos