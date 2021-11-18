What small businesses need to know about manufacturing — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





If you are a small business and need to work with a manufacturer, it can be overwhelming. There are many things you need to know.

In the manufacturing industry, various processes are used for daily necessities and special products. You may work with a global manufacturer, or you can keep your business entirely within the United States.

You need to maintain a strong relationship with your manufacturing partner. Before you start working for a company, you need to do some research and assess all the risks.

The following is an overview of what you need to know about manufacturing, especially from the perspective of a small business owner.

Manufacturing basics

Manufacturing is a term that includes the process of manufacturing goods by machine as well as by hand. Then, when the product is complete, the company can sell it to another company or directly to the customer.

Raw materials are used in manufacturing, as are the components used to create larger products. Manufacturing is usually done on a large scale using skilled labor and machinery, but it can also be done on a small scale.

There are three common types of manufacturing processes.

The first is called Made-to-Stock or MTS. In this scenario, the manufacturing facility creates a product in the stock store. Manufacturers plan production activities based on market forecasts.

They don’t want to sell too much because they may have to sell it at a loss, and if they are too few they may not be able to cover their costs.

Bespoke or MTO is a scenario in which a producer waits for orders and then builds inventory based on those orders. Manufacturers do not have to rely too much on market demand, but they need a stable order flow to continue production.

The third production model is Made-to-Assemble or MTA. In this scenario, the manufacturing facility creates a component or part to predict an assembly order.

Preparation for manufacturing

If you are going to hire a factory to start producing products for you, you should do a few things first.

Conduct market research. You need to avoid spending time and money manufacturing things that have no market and no one buys. You must have a clear, researched, and data-driven perspective on your competition and how you create more value for your customers.

Licensing is the step in deciding whether to manufacture and sell your product yourself or to license your ideas to a more experienced company. When you license your idea, the company that borrows it from you deals with manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, and pays you based on sales. You don’t have to invest anything in advance.

If you want to make your own product, you need to prototype it. Prototypes can be used to improve product design and ensure factory specifications.

You may need to protect your intellectual property. To do this, you can register a patent, buy a trademark, or copyright your work.

Manufacturing partnership selection

The goal when choosing a manufacturer to work with should be a smooth, mutually beneficial and long-term relationship. To achieve these goals, keep the following in mind:

To prepare for a mutually beneficial partnership, you want to make sure you are ready to bring incentives to the table. This can be difficult if you are a small business or start-up, as manufacturers may not be able to provide the volume you are ideally looking for.

You may have to identify other strategic ways in which your relationship benefits the manufacturer. For example, it may allow them to expand into new categories of business.

Checking the reference before partnering with the manufacturer is one of the most important things you can do.

Go slowly. Manufacturing setup requires a lot of resources, both time and cost, and mistakes can be costly.

You can mitigate risk if you can rely on multiple options, not just one vendor. If you have a list of trusted vendors and you can use them alternately, you may not only spread the risk, but also get a more competitive price.

Know who you are working with. Relationships are important and you need to feel comfortable with the people you partner with. This part may be more difficult if you go with an overseas manufacturer, but you need to go abroad at least once to see the facility and meet the owners and employees.

Knowing in advance the risks of working with a manufacturer can protect you from the manufacturer.

For example, you need to make sure that your manufacturing partners use fair labor practices.

Otherwise, you may face a public relations crisis. One way to mitigate this risk is to work with a US-based manufacturer. The high upfront costs are often offset by the risk mitigation of maintaining production domestically.

You need to determine how the manufacturer treats and pays the worker, whether it complies with all regulations, and how safe the working conditions are.

Another risk is fraud, especially if you want to work with a foreign manufacturer. Corruption and fraud are common overseas.

Before furthering your relationship with the manufacturer, you should review the references as described above and ask them to confirm the financial status of the company you are considering partnering with.

Finally, IP theft can also be a potential risk when working with manufacturers. Your IP is at the core of what makes you stand out.

One way to protect your IP is to use multiple suppliers to get the material. Before talking to the manufacturer, you need to make sure that you have all the necessary legal protections.

