Celebration planned for the 2020 class | VTx





Virginia Tech will host a 2020 class to celebrate directly on campus this summer.

For the first time, 2020 Hokies can meet in Blacksburg as graduates to celebrate their start.

2020 celebration classes are from June 10th to 11th, and 2020 graduates are free to attend. On Friday, June 10th, classes will be invited to a festival in downtown Blacksburg. Then, on Saturday, June 11th, an on-campus party will be held to celebrate the class.

The 2020 class was the first class in which the senior years were confused by the impact of COVID-19.

In March 2020, the university announced that the start would go online and that graduates would be invited to participate in a home football match to celebrate the start of the fall. The season was later reversed and the Hawkeys played on a shortened schedule without spectators.

Since then, the launch delivery team has worked with Class of 2020 class leadership and campus partners to plan a memorable experience for recognizing the class and its achievements.

According to a 2020 graduate survey, the group wanted the opportunity to meet and celebrate in person, but not until it was done safely.

Our class wanted to be able to meet together to celebrate our achievements and the experience we spent together as a student, said Greg Kratt, 2020 class president. .. There are some things worth the wait. This is the experience we wanted and is very important for 2020 Hokies. Even now, two years after graduation, I still want to get together in one class and have fun and remember the time I spent in Blacksburg.

The Class of 2020 Celebration also includes the opportunity to interact with President Tim Sands, spend time with Hokie Bird, and attend the University’s Reunion Weekend for free.

Hosting an event during the summer reunion also gives fellow Hokies the opportunity to celebrate the class. Since 2020, fellow alumni who are anxious for the opportunity to celebrate this new alumni group have sent their wishes and support for the 2020 virtual ceremony.

Tim Sands, President of Virginia Tech, Laura and I are excited to welcome the 2020 class back to campus to commemorate their achievements. We look forward to celebrating this special group with a memorable experience that reflects how grateful they are for their strength and spirit.

Registration for the celebration will begin in early 2022. For questions and more information, please visit alumni.vt.edu / 2020.

