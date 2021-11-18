Spotify finally reveals real-time lyrics to global users – TechCrunch





After years of ignoring consumer demand for in-app lyrics, especially in the United States, Spotify today announced that it will make new lyrics features available to all global users, both free and premium, across the platform. Did. This feature is provided by lyrics provider Musixmatch, which extends Spotify’s previous transactions with the company to provide lyrics to users in India, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Last year, Spotify introduced real-time lyrics that sync with music to users in 26 markets around the world after first testing the feature in 2019. This was the first time 22 of the 26 markets had gained some form of lyric support. I said at that time. The deal later expanded to 28 markets. Japanese Spotify users were also able to access the lyrics through a standalone contract with SyncPower.

However, users in other markets could only access “Behind the Lyrics,” a feature launched in 2016 in partnership with Genius. This feature provided lyrics studded with trivia about songs, their meanings, artists, and other commentary. Meanwhile, through Spotify’s community feedback forum, thousands of users have told the company that they prefer the ability to provide real-time lyrics over lyrics that are interrupted by facts or other background information.

Those users will now get their wishes.

Spotify has confirmed to TechCrunch that it will abolish “the backside of lyrics” to give way to new lyrics features.

Lyrics are available across platforms from the Playing view or bar, depending on the platform.

On mobile, users can swipe up from the Playing screen to see the track lyrics scroll in real time while the song is playing. In the desktop app, you can instead click the microphone icon from the Playing bar. Also, with the Spotify TV app,[再生中]Go to the upper right corner of the view and enable lyrics from the lyrics button.

According to the company, the feature will be available on the big screen via the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast apps.

This new feature also provides built-in sharing from the buttons at the bottom of the mobile screen. This allows users to select the lyrics and destinations they want to share.

It is said that there is no difference in the lyrics experience between free users and premium users.

Real-time lyrics for music apps have a complex history. If the lyrics are not provided by the music publisher, the company will rely on a third-party provider. However, those providers do not always play fairly. For example, Google was accused by Genius in 2019 for plagiarizing its lyrics collection. This collection was tracked by Genius by cleverly embedding a secret code in the lyrics and spelling it “out of control.” These lyrics later appeared in Google.com search results. But Google said the responsibility lies with its partner, Lyric Find. We didn’t lose our partnership because we had few major lyrics trading options. Companies tend to use Genius, LyricFind, Musixmatch (or a combination thereof).

That’s why in 2018 Apple announced a partnership with Genius for the lyrics of thousands of top songs, which became a hot topic two years later when it became Genius’ exclusive web player. Among other services, the website states that Pandora works with LyricFind and Amazon works with both LyricFind and Musixmatch.

With this expansion, Lyrics will be available in all markets where Spotify is offered, eliminating one of the major competitive advantages these rivals have over Spotify.

According to the company, Lyrics will begin global expansion today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/18/spotify-finally-rolls-out-real-time-lyrics-to-global-users/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

