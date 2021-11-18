



Drox Operative 2 v1.001 Razor1911 Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing and indie action game.

Drox Operative 2 v1.001 Razor1911 PC Game 2021 Overview Drox Operative 2 is a spaceship RPG with warring alien races, fierce space battles, dynamic galaxy, and advanced multiplayer co-op for Windows and Linux. Aeons ago, Drux would crush, enslave ancient races, and rule the galaxy through their powerful agents. These elite ship captains were trained to achieve the impossible at any cost. Whether they used subtle or brute force, they were always deadly. Using these agents, Drucks ruled the galaxy with an iron fist for over 100,000 years. After finally realizing that their agents were a threat, they tried to assassinate them all. They failed. The following Hungarian Civil War was so devastating that Drucks is now extinct. The Drox Operative Syndicate, which is now completely independent, survived. New races emerged and thrived in a power vacuum… for a while. Then the ancients returned. The wars were devastating, but with Drucks’ agents at their side, the Ancients were defeated and a truce was reached. Since the devastation, a fourth wave of sentient races has appeared in the galaxy. Unlike previous waves, there are thousands in this wave and no one knows anything about it. In the new space race, all the old, mature and young races are all exploring, colonizing and expanding in an attempt to dominate the galaxy through diplomacy, technology, war and any other means necessary. As a Drox operator, it is not your job to run an empire, you are after all the commander of a single spacecraft. Your task is to choose the winning side and maybe help them conquer the galaxy if you are kind, and most importantly get as many credits as possible, well, build the deadliest ships in the known universe. Who will you return as a customer? Old, mature and young races? Peaceful or military races? xenophobia or xenophobia? Races that value freedom or races that use forced labor? The strong or the weak? Your actions and inaction will affect trillions of aliens! Features * Explore a dynamic and evolving galaxy * Explore a unique sector of the galaxy in each game, with different “monsters”, ship components, quests and even races * Enemy spaceships * Build the coolest and most dangerous spacecraft in the galaxy * Equip your ship with thousands of components and crew members * Adventure with Your friends through co-op multiplayer * Basically play an action RPG within a world of alien races playing 4X game

New features (compared to Drox Operative 1) * Unique ship building with new skill/command system * Enjoy better graphics (normal maps, better reflection maps and HD textures) * Enjoy new combat sound effects * Deal with more treaty types (minions, tributaries, sanctuaries, federations) * Find more component types (plasma cannons, impact components, probes, ballistic bursts, plasma blasts, hand beams, chain beams, plasma waves, etc.) * Get moving and fight faster * Interact with the races that you Randomly generated (small races only) Discover the road More exciting things while exploring * Protect or exploit primitive races * Find a crew with skills * Place spies on planets for better information and spy activities * Access 4X more information about aspects * Play as Rebels of each race (a total of 42 playable races, Rebels, and minor races known) Guild victory * Surviving disasters, massive sector-wide events that can dramatically alter the balance of power * A Play with better console support * Use new tools to deal with the different races in your sector (Patronize Diplomatic and Colonial Ships, Warrant Races, Adventure with Races)

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: v1.001 Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Razor1911 Game File Name: Drox_Operative_2_v1_001_Razor1911.zip Game Download Size: 1.1.00 GBMD5SUM: 17387d2626ec05a1ee09d311

Before you start Drox Operative 2 v1.001 Razor1911 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* OS: XP or later * Processor: 2.0 GHz Core Duo (or equivalent) * Memory: 1 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce 2 or better * Storage: 1 GB Available space

Drox Operative 2 v1.001 Razor1911 Free Download

Click on below button to start Drox Operative 2 v1.001 Razor1911. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://oceanofgames.com/drox-operative-2-v1-001-razor1911-free-download/

