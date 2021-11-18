



JUNKPUNK Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing Casual, Adventure and Indie game.

JUNKPUNK Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview Embark on a transformation journey to restore an entire planet that has faced a horrific escape event. You must craft, manufacture, grow and manage to return the planet to its former prosperity. JUNKPUNK is a multiplayer experience for up to 5 players but can still be enjoyed as a single player. Explore a huge, handcrafted and detailed open world filled with different biomes and locations. Explore these locations to discover new items, technologies, and a story. Clean up and transform the world you crashed into, using various crafted machines, items and tools. Explore the world and collect different types of scrap materials on the planet’s surface. Recycle and refine these items to craft and build higher level equipment and items. Collect seeds, balance soil, water and energy to grow plants. Start by re-growth the plant life on the planet’s surface. Use these plants to create a biological key and transform the planet’s atmosphere. Craft to build special items to help unlock super machines and transform the planet. Start drafting manually and then gradually automate your entire workflow to become almost completely autonomous. Build a customizable base from the many different pieces that can be found and polished on the planet’s surface. Build your own vision for manufacturing. Brave dust storms and strong winds. Harvesting oscillating energy from the sun and wind. Store energy in batteries as a backup to continue automated manufacturing.

road map

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Early AccessGame File Name: JUNKPUNK_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 7.3 GBMD5SUM: 37b010865ea27e1d6ecafd9d253c76KUNK

Before you start JUNKPUNK Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor OS: Win 10 or later Processor: Intel i5 or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAMGraphics: 1050ti or higher AMD DirectX equivalent: v12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 12 GB available space Sound Card: N / AJUNKPUNK EARLY ACCESS FREE DOWNLOAD

Click the button below to start JUNKPUNK Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

