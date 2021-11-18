



Stop regular tasks with the Google Assistant and listen to these fun things.

Dale Smith / CNET

You’re probably familiar with all the practical things that the Google Assistant can do. You can create to-do lists, set reminders, order groceries, make phone calls, but Google’s digital assistants can also help you enjoy yourself.

If Google is known for one thing, it’s sprinkling Easter eggs throughout its product. Like the Alexa voice assistant on Amazon’s smart device and the Siri on Apple devices, the Google Home voice assistant has a huge list of Easter eggs and can only grow from here. Easter eggs may look ridiculous or a waste of time, but they can help the speaker look more natural in a way that isn’t creepy. Whether you’re using Google Nest Hub, Google Home Mini, or Google Nest Mini, these Easter eggs are available now.

So let the Google Assistant get away from the usual miscellaneous tasks and listen to these fun things. Here are 75 Google Home Easter eggs.

Currently playing: Watch this: Try 10 Google Home Easter Eggs

2:31

Interesting things to ask the Google Assistant “OK Google, make a joke” “OK Google, make a sandwich” “OK Google, how old are you?” “OK Google, make me laugh” “OK Google, what?” OK Google, Have you ever been tired? “” OK Google, what’s your quest? “” OK Google, did you break in? “” OK Google, does it sound like a bell in brown? “” OK Google? , What did my cat say? “” OK Google, tell me about Alexa “” OK Google, are you friends with Alexa / Cortana / Siri? “” OK Google, what does life mean? ” “OK google, do you have any feelings?” “OK google, clean my room.” “OK google, take your life.” “OK google, self-destruct. Tell me what you don’t know. “OK Google, it’s my birthday.”

There are hundreds of interesting things to ask Google.

Use the Google Assistant in Dale Smith / CNET interactive games “OK Google, are you lucky?” “OK Google, Crystal Ball” “OK Google, MadLibs” “OK Google, turn the wheel” “OK Google, throw coins.” “OK Google, let’s test your friend’s trivia.” “OK Google, lock, paper, scissors.” “OK Google, choose a card.” “OK Google, tell me the mystery.” “OK Google, Black Play Jack. “” OK Google, never before. “” OK Google, truth or challenge. “” OK Google, play Planet Quiz. Hangman. “” OK Google, let’s play the Tic Tac Toe game. “” OKGoogle, let’s play 1-2-3 Maths. “Sing with Google Assistant” OKGoogle, Beatbox. “OKGoogle, sing a song.” “OK Google, sing” Happy Birthday “. .. “OK Google, sing a Christmas song.” “OK Google, sing a vaccine song.” “OK Google, serenade me.” OK Google, sing a New Year song. “

Google Nest Hub Max: Take a closer look at Google’s larger smart display See all photos Pop Culture Easter Eggs “OK Google, Hodor” “OK Google, Speaking Klingon?”, Top, Top, Bottom, Bottom, Left , Right, B, A. “Which do you like, OK Google, Star Trek or Star Wars?” “A little short of OK Google, Stormtrooper?” OK Google, set to kill Phaser. “” OK Google, what is the most lonely number? “” OK Google, here’s Dat Boy. “OK Google, what’s cooler than cool?” “OK Google, is the cake a lie?” “OK Google, will you win the battle between Superman and Batman?” “OK Google, unthinkable” “OK” Google, leave it to me to talk to Aden in Westworld. “” OK Google, naughty management. “” OK Google, tell me what you really really want, Google, real slim shady Who is it? “” Okay Google, I’m your father. “” Okay Google, show me the money. “

Random things to ask the Google Assistant “OK Google, please entertain me.” “OK Google, please surprise me.” “OK Google, please tell me the random number between X and Y.” “OK Google “OK Google, bark like a dog.” “OK Google, do you speak Morse Code?” “OK Google, do a barrel roll.” “OK Google, the three laws of robot engineering. What is “Bonus Fun”

Instead of the usual wake command (“Hey Google” or “OK ​​Google”), you can say “OK Boo Boo”. Google Home recognizes this phrase as a wake phrase and listens for the following command: It’s a lot more fun than saying “hello Google”.

Many of these Easter eggs work on Google Pixel smartphones and the Allo app because Google Nest uses the Google Assistant. For more Google Home commands, see our comprehensive list and the seven Google Nest commands you need to use every day.

