Scump reaches $ 1 million in CoD revenue with record World Series of War Zone victories





Call of Duty League star Seth’Skamp’Abner has become the sixth player in history to win a staggering $ 1 million from Call of Duty in the World Series of War Zones on November 17th. rice field.

At the World Series of War Zones on November 17, $ 300,000 participated in duo tournaments, with the $ 100,000 winner winning all Solo YOLO tournaments.

While HusKerrs and Newbz won the duo side of things, Scump defeated some of Warzone’s best names with incredible recovery and opposed all possibilities to become the $ 100,000 Solo Warzone champion. ..

Today, after a decade of career, he has surpassed $ 1 million in tournament revenue, became the fifth most profitable player in Call of Duty, and is the only one to win both the CoD World Championship and the World Series of War Zones. I became a player.

Scump Achieves $ 1 Million CoD Revenue Call of Duty League Scump is one of the most decorated players in CoD history.

Scump continued an almost impossible recovery to lead himself to victory. Stopping from Gulag, he managed to get a loadout drop and tore multiple enemies with the Diamatic Pistol alone.

In the remaining four of the game, he played a great gas mask, defeating duo champion Hus Kerrs and then ending Aydan one-on-one.

Skamp’s reaction to the historic victory, surprised that he somehow managed to get rid of one of the most clutch wins in Warzone history, jumps and screams and says it all. ..

THEKING 👑 @ scump won $ 100,000 in a World Series of War Zone Solo match. pic.twitter.com/Tn579qpXy9

— DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) November 18, 2021

This victory made Scump the fifth most profitable Call of Duty player in history, losing only to multiple world champions.

There was a lot of debate about how CDL Pro would fight in the elite competition in Warzone, and to answer any suspicious person, Skamp’s victory really helped straighten the record.

