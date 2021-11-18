Three years after Maven Uproar, Google Cozies to the Pentagon





Jack Poulson, a former Google employee and now executive director of nonprofit TechInquiry, said Airgap and Maven protesters deserve praise for disrupting the company’s plans and forcing AI to monitor. .. But he says the wide range of exceptions incorporated into AI’s principles and Google’s tolerant interpretation are not meaningful moral compasses, but shields used to divert scrutiny. I think they just want a plausible denial, Paulson says. He left Google in late 2018 over a project that would have adapted search technology to comply with China’s Internet censorship.

Alphabet Workers Union, which represents a very small number of Google employees, tweeted on Monday that while Google’s AI principles say technology is always socially beneficial, Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability modernizes DOD’s war tools. , Tweeted that it would lead to extrajudicial killings of the people around. Gloves.

Google lags far behind Amazon and Microsoft in competing in both commercial cloud computing transactions and government and defense contracts. Both are more secure than Google and can handle sensitive information. And both are more openly supportive of working with the US government on national security.

Amazon deals with many parts of the Pentagon, including special operations forces that use AI to analyze media seized by the US military. Microsoft’s contract includes an Army project to equip soldiers with augmented reality headsets. It attracted employee protests, but not at the scale of the Google people. An Amazon spokesperson said their efforts to give our fighters and defense partners access to the best technology at the best prices have never been stronger. Microsoft declined to comment. According to the company, the Office of Responsible AI reviews sensitive uses of its technology.

Google’s opportunity to compete for a broader Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability deal came after the Pentagon revised the original version named JEDI in July. This is worth up to $ 10 billion awarded to Microsoft. Amazon and Oracle alleged in the proceedings that the arbitrage process was unfair.

JWCC has different formats for identifying work that is shared across multiple companies. The Pentagon said Amazon and Microsoft are eligible to bid and will consider inviting IBM, Oracle and Google.

Its structure may be good for Google. The company said in late 2018 that it would not bid on JEDI due to a possible violation of AI principles and a significant lack of security certification. Kurian said in a blog post on Friday that missing certificates were the main reason, but Google has additional certificates. He said the JWCC format would allow Google to choose contracts within the principles of AI, leaving others with more tedious work.

Jerry McGin, executive director of the George Mason University Government Contract Center, expects multi-cloud contracts to become more common as federal cloud spending increases. This may help Google negotiate the constraints of AI principles and the lack of accreditation.

Modular contracts add competition to reduce the risk of legal issues that have sunk the Jedi and increase the value of the Pentagon, McGin says.

The Bloomberg government estimated that in 2020, the federal government would spend $ 6.6 billion on cloud contracts, defense agencies would spend almost one-third of that total, and cloud spending would increase by about 10 percent annually. In 2019, the Pentagon announced an AI strategy that calls for the adoption of technology in all aspects of the US military, backed by cloud computing.

It is not yet known what exactly JWCC contractors are required to do. The program name suggests that some work may be directly related to armed conflict. In July, Pentagons Chief Information Officer said JWCC would provide better support than JEDI for the AI ​​project Google’s expertise, including a program to develop algorithms to help commanders identify targets. Said. The Pentagon plans to publish a request for proposal in the coming weeks and aims to conclude a contract by April 2022.

