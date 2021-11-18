This 1TB WD Black SN850 PCIe Gen4 drive is only 140 and comes with a free heatsink • Eurogamer.net





Or, if you ordered from Amazon France, 237 for the 2TB model.

Fast SSD is one of our favorite upgrades and this WD Black SN850 is sure to ignite your PC’s belly. Thanks to recent discounts, the price of the SN850 is the lowest ever, take part in high speed SSD games and significantly improve your PC’s performance, or compare more than twice the game storage space available on your PS5. We offer it at a reasonable price. Here’s what you need to know:

For those looking to get the SN850, the 1TB model costs £ 139.98 on Amazon and £ 139.99 on Scan, with a free heatsink worth £ 14. The 2TB model, on the other hand, is worth £ 339 on Amazon, or £ 237 if purchased from Amazon France.

The WD Black SN850 has an integrated heatsink, but these models tend to be undersupplied and costly. Thankfully, it’s easy and cheap to get an aftermarket heatsink when you need it, such as if you’re paying attention to Sony’s recommendations for PS5 SSDs. Also, if you’re buying a desktop PC, don’t worry, the motherboard may already come with a heatsink or heat spreader.

The WD Black SN850 is a PCIe Gen4 SSD that leverages ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 support on the latest motherboards and CPUs for incredible transfer rates. The SN850 itself is capable of incredible 7000MB / s read speeds and 5300MB / s write speeds, which should be sufficient for even the most demanding users. Its random performance is also best-in-class and has a huge impact on the load time of the game. Therefore, we recommend SN850 as the fastest SSD for games at the moment.

What can you do at such a speed? If you have a type of workload that requires frequent reads / writes for large files, such as video editing or mass processing of high resolution images, performance will be significantly improved without having to upgrade the CPU or GPU. To do.

For gamers, improving game load times is relatively modest, so the current batch of games probably doesn’t need an SSD this fast, but that doesn’t mean you can’t profit from it. Microsoft’s Direct Storage standard for Xbox Series consoles has been introduced in Windows 10 and Windows 11 and promises to significantly reduce load times. To achieve this, we rely on such ultra-fast PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 drives. As the game gets more complex and development focuses on a new generation of consoles, everything has a high speed SSD so you won’t be left behind on this SSD.

Speaking of consoles, if you’re thinking of getting the SN850 for the PlayStation 5, the drive is fully compatible with all Sony performance requirements. The only thing Sony recommends is a heat sink. Heatsinks are available from third-party manufacturers for just £ 9.99. Alternatively, you can check out the recently mentioned ADATA XPG S70 blades. It comes with a heatsink, which also has a slight performance penalty.

If you are looking for SSD that is more compatible with PS5, please refer to PS5 SSD Guide. And to get a better Black Friday deal, don’t forget to follow @ dealfoundry and get instant notifications when new deals occur.

