Halo Infinite will improve Battle Pass progress later this week





If you’re still sticking to Level 1 of the Halo Infinite Battle Pass, don’t be afraid. 343 Industries has made the necessary changes to its progress later this week. We plan to do model-focused tuning later this week to address feedback on the progress of the Battle Pass, says Halo Community Manager John Junyszek.

The existing Halo Infinite Battle Pass is difficult to level up because you are limited to completing daily or weekly challenges instead of earning XP in every game you play. According to Junyszek, that hasn’t changed yet, but 343 Industries has added challenges for the Play 1 game to allow you to play matches as you like, allowing you to consistently advance your Battle Pass. ..

Model-focused tuning will be done later this week to address feedback on the progress of the Battle Pass.

First, add a “Play 1 Game” challenge to play the match the way you like so that you can progress through the Battle Pass consistently.

John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 18, 2021

343 Industries will also remove some weekly issues and fix bugs with others, but these changes will cost a small amount. When making this update, issues need to be reset, including progress to weekly issues, Junyszek explains. To compensate for this reset, give everyone logging in between November 23rd and November 30th this week’s Ultimate Reward, SigilMark VIIVisor.

The duration of the XP boost is also doubled, lasting 1 hour instead of 30 minutes. This is useful for longer big team battle games. Further changes may be made to Halo Infinite’s XP and progression systems in the future. Watch these changes carefully and make sure we all have a positive impact on your progress, says Junyszek. This is just our first step. We promise to keep evolving these systems, but it will take time.

XP boost changes should help during big team battles. Screenshots by Sean Hollister / The Verge

After the sudden release of Halo Infinite Multiplayer on Monday, criticisms of the progress of the Halo Infinite Battle Pass are growing throughout the Halo fan community this week. The multiplayer preview during the summer felt like a return to an exciting form, but there were concerns about the progress of the Battle Pass and the XP system. 343 Industries continued to use the same system despite many concerns during the technology preview.

But seeing rapid changes is encouraging. The opening Halo Infinite season lasts until May, which is twice the originally promised three months. That extra time could be the reason why 343 Industries initially maintained a slow Battle Pass progression, but we need to see the changes later this week to see if it makes a big difference.

