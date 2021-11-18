The best Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deals are already published on Best Buy





November 18, 2021

It’s finally time to save a lot of the very well-reviewed Pixel 6! Of course, “big” may seem a bit exaggerated, and “finally” to explain the timing of transactions that arrive within a month of the latest Google mobile phone commercial debut. Doesn’t sound like the best way to do it. However, many of the search giant’s hardcore fans want to get all sorts of discounts on one of the two stock Tensor powerhouses running Android, with as few strings as possible. I’m sure there is. For your information, this year’s Black Friday Pixel Top Sale, available directly from BigG’s official US eStore, does not include prepaid discounts or gifts for 6 or 6 Pro. Retailers like Amazon, on the other hand, don’t even have two 5G-enabled high enders in stock at the time of this writing. This is to highlight the wonder that Best Buy is currently saving $ 50 from the regular Pixel 6 list. If you’re willing to activate a Verizon, AT & T, or T-Mobile unlocked device, you can price it in both 128GB and 256GB storage configurations without any special requirements.

Retailers list discounts as a $ 100 cap, but under certain conditions they can actually save as much as $ 150. Specifically, use AT & T activation, a new service line, or a new account on T-Mobile.

The Google Pixel 6 5G usually starts at $ 599, so this amazing (and surprisingly fast) Best Buy Black Friday offer is to cough for $ 449 now without trading in numbers from your current carrier. Means you can jump to another hoop or jump over various other hoops.

Both the entry-level 128GB storage variant and the one that can hold 256 gigabytes of data internally ($ 549 or more instead of $ 699 or more) have a large capacity of 8GB while delivering imaging, battery life, and particularly good performance. It is equipped with RAM. Software support department.

