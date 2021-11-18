Kandao Meeting S180 Video Conference Camera Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award





The Kandao Meeting S is an all-in-one intelligent video conference camera with 180 ultra-wide images through 195 lenses. This product was launched with the hope of providing a versatile and satisfying clear vision for remote meetings, ambient sound, and intelligent control.

Our innovative AI 3.0 algorithm allows Kandao Meeting S to pinpoint and track the person speaking, with multiple modes and features pre-configured for different scenarios. These hands-free features allow you to set your controller aside and focus on your meetings.

A full-duplex audio system with an 8-microphone array and Hi-Fi speakers is equipped to produce stunning and stunning sound. Thanks to premium audio acquisition technology, it delivers a pickup range of 5 meters and transforms into an unprecedentedly enjoyable experience that redefines your understanding of remote work.

Kandao Meeting S comes with a powerful standalone mode. The embedded Android operating system is compatible with many major online conferencing software and eliminates the need for an external computer.

Kandao Meeting S has a high score on all criteria, including innovation, engineering technology and features, and aesthetic design. The recognition of this prestigious award is a great recognition of our innovative technology.

So far, there are six products that have been awarded at the CES Innovation Awards. In 2017, thanks to Kandao Obsidian R, a 3D VR panoramic camera, we became the first Chinese company to win the CES Best Innovation Awards.

About Kandao Technology:

Shenzhen Kandao Technology is a national high-tech company. Mr. Kanda adhered to the mission of “creating outstanding imaging products and enriching the human life experience”, promoting mutual development of hardware and software, and in the fields of VR technology, Ultra-HD cameras, and video conference cameras. Is a pioneer of.

Husband Kanda was the first Chinese company to win the CES Innovation Award in the Digital Imaging category and set a new record as the first Chinese company to win the Japan Good Design Award Best 100 in the camera category. Over the years, Kanda has won many prestigious international awards, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, IDEA Design Award, Japan Good Design Award, and German Design Award.

SOURCE Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.

