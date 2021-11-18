Halo Infinite battle passes are now easier to create





343 Industries has freed Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass from the hassle, which may be reassuring for some. Halo Community Manager John Junyszek visited Twitter to explain the upcoming reward track changes later this week.

We have a “Play One Game” challenge so that you can consistently advance your Battle Pass by playing the games you need. The team is also making some changes to the weekly challenges to streamline progress, including tweaks, bug fixes, and even partial removals. In particular, changing the difficulty of the challenge will allow you to complete the weekly challenge faster and make your Battle Pass progress faster. Finally, the Double Experience Boost now lasts for 1 hour instead of 30 minutes. This hopes the team will be able to take advantage of them even more.

The progress of this week’s assignment needs to be reset to implement the fix, but everyone has the ultimate reward to make up for it: the Sigil Mark VII Visor. You will be logged in and received between November 23rd and November 30th.

“We will carefully monitor these changes and make sure that we all have a positive impact on your progress,” says Junyszek. “This is just our first step. We promise to keep evolving these systems, but it will take time.”

According to SteamDB, Halo Infinite quickly reached the peak of 272,586 simultaneous players on Steam when multiplayer won the surprise launch. The feedback was very positive, but Battle Pass received some criticism. Halo Infinite’s rewards track is forever, but many fans find it too slow to be completely satisfactory.

Halo Infinite is also getting more modes soon. Community director Brian Jarrard says the first event of a new PC game, Fracture: Tenrai, will actually start next week. Keep an eye on the details.

We are playing this ourselves and have a good time. In particular, the Halo Infinite pistol incorporates the fantasy of Deputy Editor-in-Chief Jordan. If you want to see the rewards for all Halo Infinite Season 1 Battle Passes, you can follow that link.

