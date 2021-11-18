Google doubles search, AI in the Metaverse era





News: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai named search and artificial intelligence as a company’s focus and expansion at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in Singapore.

Why this is important: Google’s areas of expertise, Internet search and AI, are the biggest growth as various companies have announced plans for Metaverse, an immersive Internet iteration that relies on VR and AR experiences. You seem to be convinced that it is a field.

In an interview with Emily Chang on Bloomberg Television, Pichai is fortunate to find our mission timeless. We need to organize our information more than ever. Google temporarily crossed the $ 2 trillion market value threshold in early November. That growth was supported by sales and profits during the pandemic. As the world moved to remote mode work and education, people were heavily dependent on Google’s services. Google was an early proponent of AR headsets. Google Glass headgear, which integrated camera, sensor, and smartphone connections, wasn’t working on arrival, but one of the causes was cost and privacy issues. In this regard, according to Rasmussen Reports, 85% of adults in the United States had serious privacy concerns about Google Glass.

Opportunity: Since the rebranding of Meta on Facebook, the entire tech industry has used Metaverse’s plans to describe everything from immersive games to work and productivity hubs, a vague and somewhat compatible name. You are asked to consider. Google is wisely overcoming the conflict and sticking to what it knows best: search and AI.

Pichai predicted that consumers would ask more questions to their computers with voice and a multimodal experience. Being able to adapt to all of this and evolve your search continues to be your greatest opportunity. In terms of his view of the Metaverse, Pichai was more practical than some of his peers. He said I’m always excited about the future of immersive computing. It doesn’t belong to any company. This is the evolution of the Internet.

Big Picture: Many tech companies see the Metaverse as a pivot point and an opportunity to reshape their business model into immersive, hardware-dependent, subscription-based content and collaborative play.

Google doesn’t have to pivot. In 2015, we reorganized Alphabet as a parent company and put it under the umbrella of various investments and projects, and Google decided to focus on its strengths.

Preventing Google from getting involved in the Metaverse dispute is a variety of antitrust claims that Google has grown too large and is using its advantages anti-competitively in search, shopping and smartphone operating systems. A law investigation will help the proceedings.

