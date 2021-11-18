Windows 11 SE: Microsoft’s answer to remote learning issues





Surface Laptop SE is a Windows 11 SE compatible device for K-8 classrooms.

Microsoft

After the release of Windows 11 in October, Microsoft announced Windows 11 SE, a new operating system for students, on November 9th. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 SE is built with students and teachers in mind and aims to provide a simple environment that doesn’t distract children.

This is not the first student operating system created by Microsoft. Windows 10 S was a student mode for Windows 10, but according to Microsoft, this version of Windows 10 blocked only certain app downloads, similar to parental controls. Conversely, Windows 11 SE is an independent operating system with a particular focus on remote management.

After many schools across the United States began distance learning during the pandemic, access to reliable hardware and software was essential for many school-aged children to continue their education. Microsoft created Windows 11 SE with that in mind.

What is Windows 11 SE?

According to Microsoft, Windows 11 SE is a cloud-first operating system designed for the K-8 classroom, simplifying design and controlling app installation. The software focuses on the classroom, so you rarely find this in the store. Instead, Windows 11 SE is preloaded on some Microsoft devices that Microsoft plans to sell to educational institutions.

Can I install Windows 11 SE on my laptop at home?

Unfortunately, it’s different. You can’t install Windows SE on your laptop at home by upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11. However, conversely, if you prefer, you can purchase another version of Windows and install it later on your Windows 11 SE-enabled device. The device was wiped by the IT administrator. However, please note that the device cannot be reverted to Windows 11 SE, so be careful before performing that procedure.

Which apps work on Windows 11 SE devices?

Microsoft Office, Teams, Minecraft for Education, and OneNote are all preloaded on Windows 11 SE, and you can download apps like Google Chrome and Zoom. However, only administrators can download and manage other apps through Microsoft Intune for Education. Microsoft has provided a list of six different apps that you can download:

Content Filtering App Exam “Solution” Accessibility App Effective Classroom Communication App Essential Diagnosis, Management, Connectivity, Support App Browser

Apps like Spotify and Messenger didn’t work. This means less distractions on Windows 11 SE devices. However, Microsoft said apps that run in web browsers will continue to work.

Also, you cannot change the operating system settings. Like the app, only the administrator can modify the app. The administrator also has the option to wipe the device remotely.

How will Windows 11 be compared?

The main difference between Windows 11 and Windows 11 SE is that Windows 11 is designed for personal use, while Windows 11 SE is designed for remote management in IT or the classroom. Various intents affect how users get the operating system and the apps they can run on the system. You can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and Windows 11 has no app restrictions. In Windows 11 SE, only admins can add apps and still have limited choices to add apps. Otherwise, the system looks and behaves the same.

If you’re interested in Windows 11, you can learn about the best features of Windows 11 or learn about the operating system’s multitasking features that can help you be more productive.

