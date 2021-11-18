What’s New in Google: Google Announces New India-Specific Product Features for Accessing Local Languages





Google announces slate of new product features aimed at extending the benefits of India’s growing digital economy to more people through more local language and voice support in search, digital payments and vaccine slot bookings Did.

In India’s first initiative, Google announced the ability to hear search results out loud. This makes it easy for users who prefer to consume information by listening. This feature will be available in five Indian languages, including Hinglish and Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil, with the aim of expanding the voice-driven experience in the local language. Will be extended to other Google search experiences in the future.

Google for India 2021: From vaccine booking to Hinglish support in the Google app, the main highlights are:

In the 7th edition of the annual event Google for India, the U.S.-based company will extend the benefits of the growing Indian digital economy to more people through search, local language and voice support in digital payments. Announced a slate of new product features aimed at and booking vaccine slots. Watch this video for important announcements.

Google added that it is the first in India to pilot an end-to-end vaccine booking flow for the Google Assistant. The Google Assistant-enabled end-to-end vaccine booking flow guides you through the vaccine booking process on the COWIN website and provides voice guidance in English and eight Indian languages ​​at each step. Google has worked closely with COWIN to enable this integration, making it easier for relatively new Internet users to book vaccines. This feature will be available in Chrome on Android and will begin rolling out in early 2022.

New search features allow users to access web pages from other languages ​​and view them in their preferred local language. Google said this feature was due to a significant challenge with local language queries and the lack of appropriate local language content available in the topic to provide high quality results. Currently, when searching in a local language, if Google can’t find a website that contains information in that language, it will search the content of pages that may be in other languages ​​and use them in the language of the user’s query. Translate to.

The announcement was made at Google for India, an annual event in its seventh year. Google for India is known for bringing India-centric features to its product portfolio. Last year, the tech giant launched the $ 10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund.

Beyond SIGN INA people, businesses and institutions, the outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed digital adoption in India to an unprecedented level. Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India, has the basic impetus for digitalization and with millions of new users online, India’s true digital economy. He states that his goals are coming to light.

Gupta added that it is now essential for Google to step up its efforts to build products that further embrace India’s diverse and unique needs so that the benefits of this significant transformation are available to everyone. ..

We hope that these improvements will greatly help local language users access relevant information. Pandu Nayak, Vice President of Search and Google Fellows, was looking forward to introducing these and many other language-based features into Google products to help advance the Indian Internet ecosystem. ..

According to Google, today’s announcement makes it easier for new Indian Internet users to access information in Indian languages, creating a more natural way for local language speakers to interact with the Internet, and Android. It highlights Google’s growing attention to product innovation that makes the experience more useful. We provide support for Indian SMEs and young people.

Federal Secretary of State Rajiv Chandra Sekar has invited Google to further help India reach its $ 1 trillion digital economic goal by 2025. .. We want Google and other industries to participate in India’s $ 1 trillion digital economic mission. This will pave the way for other parts of the world. ”

The number of Indians using voice queries every day is almost double the world average, and one-third of India’s Google Assistant users communicate in the local language to meet their needs, large and small. I am.

Over the past few years, we have sought to reduce this complexity and remove barriers to information, especially through innovations in speech recognition and language comprehension. Pravakar Raggavan, Senior Vice President of Google, states that India continues to be a global leader in the adoption of these technologies.

Google Pay has launched an additional option to select Hinglish as Google Pay’s preferred language with the goal of simplifying digital payments. With this addition, users will be able to navigate the app in their preferred language. Hinglish is an option that reflects how the majority of Indians interact naturally. Google Pay has also started voice recognition. This gives users the additional ability to use voice as input to add an account number to the app to initiate payments and split billing for shared expenses within the group.

With more than 10 million sellers on Google Pay for Business today and more sellers participating in digital payments every day, sellers and micro-entrepreneurs can easily create an online presence directly from the Google Pay for Business app. It has become like. Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President of Product Management at Google Pay.

Kenghe also talked about launching MyShop. This allows sellers to build storefronts to add images, product descriptions, prices in an easy and intuitive way, and share links between Google surfaces. Beyond Google on social media.

Minister of Education and Skills Development Dalmendra Pradan also spoke at this event. He said digital literacy is life-changing and can improve employability. Digital skills are important to prepare for the future. Demand for skilled workers in India will increase 20-fold by 2024, adding 1.3 million jobs to the digital economy.

