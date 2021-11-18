Five Questions About IBM’s Naeema Altaf





Naeem Altaf leads IBM’s Space Tech Hub team in Austin, working on solving our biggest space problem, including the growing challenges of space debris.

News Promotion: He is also exploring quantum computing to open up new territory of new space age possibilities. Altaf’s team has partnered with space agencies, universities, and space technology companies to lead IBM’s work in collaboration with NASA and SETI for the Frontier Development Labs program.

He told Axios about the future of space technology and his work at IBM.

1. How has Austin’s technology scene changed since we started IBM 20 years ago, in general and in relation to space technology?

Austin has become a major technology hub for innovation. We have a diverse community, a healthy ecosystem for startups and innovation, and a major educational institution for technology. A major company has relocated its headquarters here. Companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, Blue Origin and FireFly are significantly enhancing next-generation technologies. Space is a trillion dollar industry of the future. The Texas area is currently at the forefront to help conquer the next frontier.

2. How does this work in space help us on Earth?

The work NASA is doing on the ISS data can be applied to business scenarios here on Earth. Example: In the manufacturing industry, machines can be equipped with sensors, AI, and machine learning capabilities to detect and avoid dangers in real time and prevent humans from entering dangerous environments. Companies using kiosk services can automate remote distribution and management of kiosks. The base application helps keep it running even if it is not connected or has a poor network connection.

3. Do you test DNA in space like the COVID test?

This is different from the PCR COVID test. The only way to do variant testing is to use DNA sequencing. NASA astronauts use MinION, developed by Oxford Nanopore Technologies, to sequence DNA in space. The small Plug and Play sequencer is about the same size as a large candy bar. This technique is used in parallel with the COVID PCR test, where viral RNA is amplified and detected in MinION.

4. What’s next for commercial investment in space?

Build an ecosystem for low earth orbit commercialization, including commercial space stations that provide global network connectivity from space and place computing and storage in low earth orbit.

5. Why is space debris so big a problem?

Space debris or space debris includes rockets, dead satellites, small pieces, and basically stages from man-made objects that are floating in low earth orbit. Currently, more than 27,000 space debris are in low earth orbit. Collisions with these small objects can cause significant damage to satellites, the International Space Station, and orbiting telescopes, potentially for space flight carrying people and cargo to the ISS and future space stations and space missions. Brings danger.

