Google updates some searches with translated results





Google has added documentation on what appears to be a new feature called translation results. Translation results are a feature that automatically translates and ranks web pages in a language different from the user’s language, and publishes titles and snippets in the translated language.

This change does not affect all languages ​​and is currently being rolled out in only six languages.

Google previously ranked content in other languages, but Google didn’t translate titles and snippets. The previous behavior was to add a link to the translated content.

The new Google Search Central web page describes new features that allow Google to display search results to users regardless of language.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

The goal of the new feature is to fill the “content gap” of users who may not have enough content in their native language.

How this system works is that if you don’t have enough web pages to rank in your native language, Google will select the best web page in another language and display it in your search results.

Google will automatically convert the title tags and meta descriptions of ranked web pages from a foreign language to your language.

When a user clicks through a search engine results page (SERP) to a web page, Google automatically translates the entire web page into the user’s native language.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Google’s new Search Central help page explains that this feature is useful for publishers as it expands the audience for their content.

The documentation states:

“Translated results are a Google search feature that allows users to view results in other languages ​​in their own language, helping publishers reach more users.”

All embedded images and JavaScript are supposed to work with translated web pages.

According to Google:

“When a user clicks on a link with a translated title, all user actions on the page are done via Google Translate, which automatically translates the links that are being followed.

By expanding the results, users can see the original title link and snippet and access the entire page in the original language. “

Previous translation of search results

The translation results are different from the method Google used to process the content in another language.

Google’s usual method is to add a link to the translated content in the search results. However, the titles and snippets that appear in the search results are not actually translated.

This change in Google’s ranking is reflected in the updated developer page for the Notranslate meta tag.

GoogleNotranslate meta tag

Google recognizes the notranslate meta tag that prevents Google from translating web pages.

Google’s developer page for the notranslate meta tag that I read this way on November 10, 2021.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

“When Google recognizes that the content of a page is not in the language that users want to read, Google often provides a link to the translation in the search results.”

On November 17, 2021, Google updated the last part of that sentence in the document stating that Google will translate title tags and snippets.

“Google may provide translated title links and snippets in search results.”

Google has also added new wording to reflect changes in how translated search results are processed.

“When a user clicks on a link with a translated title, all user actions on the page are done via Google Translate, which automatically translates the links that are being followed.”

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Translated SERPs are limited

Changes in how Google displays content in multiple languages ​​are currently limited to the following languages:

Indonesian Hindi Kannada Malayalam Tamil Telugu

According to Google’s documentation, these can be interpreted as meaning that this feature is “currently” available in the language and that the door to extend this feature to other languages ​​is open.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

“Currently, the translated results are available in the following languages.”

Translated SERP opt-in and opt-out

The announcement states that all websites will automatically opt in to this new feature. Publishers wishing to opt out should consider using the notranslate directive.

Direction of advertising network

Google has also released a new help page with documentation to enable the ad network to work with this update.

The documentation is as follows:Allow your ad network to work with translation-related Google search capabilities

CitationsRead New Google Translated SERP Documents:

Translation result

Newly updated No translate document

New Docs: All Meta Tags Google Understands

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Old Documents: Archive of previous Notranslate documents

Documents to enable translation of ad networks

Allow your ad network to work with translation-related Google search capabilities

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-translated-serps/427428/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos