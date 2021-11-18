Innovative laminated molding technology disrupts manufacturing workflow patterns





Traditional manufacturing methods in the high-tech to textile sector have always suffered from their own constraints and challenges. Some additional influential factors cross industry boundaries, such as available materials, workforce, budget constraints, and time, which is the most valuable resource of all, all possible links in the production chain. Affects. The proliferation of additive manufacturing and its successful application to a variety of challenges have undoubtedly reshaped the landscape of modern industry.

Important tasks in the production pipeline have traditionally been carried out by highly skilled craftsmen at enormous costs, spending considerable time and producing large amounts of waste. Today, most companies continue to perform important tasks in traditional ways at great expense, but we know that this way of working is rapidly becoming obsolete. These same tasks can now be accomplished in less time, on a larger scale, with a higher level of accuracy, with significantly reduced costs, wasted materials, and an environmental footprint.

2022 is the year of large-scale 3D printers

Massivit 3D is enthusiastically preparing for the 2022 launch of Massivit 10000, the latest laminated modeling tool system for composites. This advanced AM system has already won the prestigious ACE Award for Composites Excellence in the manufacturing sector and is truly a modern wonder. Equipment and tool innovation during the CAMX2021 event in Dallas, Texas. Featuring innovative patented Cast-In-Motion (CIM) technology, this next-generation 3D printer is designed to automate compound tools and reduce mold manufacturing time by up to 80%. .. The 10000 replaces existing slow, expensive and wasteful tooling methods, using two different printheads and advanced two-component thermosetting materials to enable low CTE, withstand high temperatures and molds. Allows direct casting of. This eliminates the need to create an initial master, reduces iterations, and reduces traditional mold manufacturing workflows from approximately 19 steps to just 4 steps.

Although the fusion of 10000 and its own science has not yet officially entered the market, Massivit 3D has an impressive track record of breaking industry norms and rethinking the range of possibilities for AM and manufacturing in general. .. For example, it is the only system on the market to truly create isotropic 3D printed molds.

Of course, the continued development of these technologies is not just about the AM sector. The benefits of innovation are enjoyed by designers, engineers, manufacturing managers, and the myriad of other people across the industry who are essential to our daily lives. Significant savings in raw materials, talent, and of course time will ultimately bring better products to market faster and increase value at lower cost across all links in the production chain.

Build on top of the layer of success

Earlier this year, Massivit 3D introduced the latest and most advanced large-scale 3D printers and brought them to market so far. Backed by an established global installation base across 40 countries, it was quickly adopted as a popular printer in the industry. The innovative dual-head printing system improves workflow efficiency by allowing operators to print different materials on each printhead simultaneously according to specific application requirements. It operates at a linear speed of 300 mm / sec, which is 30 times faster than other 3D printers. With this system, you can manufacture full-scale prototypes, molds, and parts in hours instead of days or weeks.

Boasting a build volume of 1450 x 1110 x 1800mm, the amazing size advantage of the Massivit 3D printer is that it prints faster than anything before, plus creating and combining many small parts to create one large part. This means that you can save a lot of wasted time doing this. Thanks to multiple modes of operation, automatic slicing software algorithms, and incredible overall versatility, modern models can easily create large, complex forms and undercuts that no other technology can achieve. .. Formnext2021 Event Innovation In Progress The combination of these features currently on display with live printing throughout will ultimately result in significant production time, effort, and overall cost compared to traditional CNC machining and manual labor. Will be reduced to.

In one example, ACS Hybrid Inc. experts in the manufacture of large molds for thermoforming for the aerospace industry used a Massivit 3D printer for a successful proof of concept (POC). Using the traditional subtraction method, 12 were needed to build this tool. When printed with Massivit 3Ds’ advanced AM system, it was achieved with just two prints. This project was printed with the highest resolution settings to minimize finishing time after 3D printing. Printing took only 16 hours and I used a 2.75 kg Dimengel 90. This is one of the unique photopolymer acrylic gels available.

The mold showed no significant signs of deterioration after pulling the 0.063 Kydex (ABS) sheet 45 times, and was manufactured with fewer parts, less waste and lower cost than traditional subtractive methods.

Former and future pioneer

Massivit 3D was founded by a team of passionate industry leaders with the vision of innovating solutions to the perceived limits of AM production speed and size, and is committed to revolutionizing the world of 3D printing. .. Their destructive end-to-end tools and mold making solutions are protected by a significant intellectual property portfolio, including over 50 active patent assets, with pioneering hardware, software, and chemicals. It has been constructed. Their range of innovative printers are scale 1 prototypes, mockups and custom end parts based on proprietary technology and proprietary thermosetting photopolymer printing materials that accelerate speed and require only minimal support construction. Bringing to the market large-scale, ultra-fast laminated molding of, and tools!

The company’s unique Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) technology combines radical layered modeling technology with proprietary Dimengel printing materials and advanced prepress software. Dimengel, a photopolymer acrylic gel, has several unique properties that allow for the rapid production of large, hollow and durable models. Due to the high viscosity of the printed material, it is also possible to manufacture non-vertical parts with a minimum of support structure.

Massivit 3D brings to market large-scale ultra-fast 3D printing that enables service providers and fabricators to respond to tight turnarounds, gain competitiveness, increase profitability and grow their business. , Started to confuse traditional AM workflow patterns. These advanced AM systems are designed to meet the requirements of a variety of industries, including automotive, marine, railroad, education and research, and landscape manufacturing. With such an impressive track record already under their belt, especially the rapid adoption and integration of their latest models on the market, we know what the Massivit 3Ds team is preparing for the future. I can only imagine!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tctmagazine.com/spon-con/innovative-additive-manufacturing-tech-disrupts-workflow-patterns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos