Are you running out of iPhone storage?Use these tips to free up space

Save almost everything on your iPhone, including family photos, movies, music libraries, and more. Therefore, it is important not to run out of space. Apple made it a bit easier in 2021 by raising the default storage option for the iPhone 13 from 64GB to 128GB. However, if you need more space or your model has less capacity, we recommend that you take full advantage of your iPhone’s storage space.

The best way to store local storage is to invest in cloud storage services such as Apple’s iCloud, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox and offload some of your files. However, there are some settings that you can adjust to get the most out of your iPhone’s storage capacity.

For more information on how to free up iPhone storage space, see below.

First, check what occupies the most space on your iPhone

To maximize iPhone storage, you first need to know what is occupying your device. Make sure you’re running out of storage so you know where to start.[設定]Launch and[一般]Tap,[iPhoneストレージ]Scroll down to. Select this option to see a breakdown of the file and media types that occupy iPhone space. Apple may also make some recommendations on how to free up space, such as checking the videos stored on your device, as shown below.

Look at what’s running out of iPhone storage in the settings menu.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET Make sure your iPhone is optimizing your photo storage

When it comes to eating up iPhone space, photos are one of the biggest criminals. However, the iPhone settings menu has an option to allow the device to save small photo files locally if the device is out of space rather than the original version. These full-resolution photos and videos are instead stored in iCloud and can be downloaded as needed. To make sure this feature is turned on, start by opening the Settings app. next,[写真]Scroll down to[iPhoneストレージの最適化]Make sure there is a blue checkmark next to the option.

Make sure your iPhone is as efficient as possible when it comes to storing media files.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Read more: Need to upgrade to iPhone 13?I compared and examined iPhones for the past 5 years

Save photos and videos to cloud services instead of devices

The best way to free up space on your iPhone is to delete files that you don’t need to save on your device. But that doesn’t mean you have to shrink your photo library. Instead, try saving to a third-party cloud storage service such as Google Photos instead of your device. This is an easy way to free up a lot of storage without letting go of old memories.

However, before deleting anything, make sure the photos you save are backed up or transferred to Google Photos. If your photos and videos are not backed up to another service such as Google Photos, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive before they are deleted, they will be completely erased. This guide will show you how to copy your entire iCloud Photo Library to Google Photos, but keep in mind that unlimited free storage options are no longer available.

You may be wondering why you need to use another cloud service when your photos are already stored in iCloud. This is because deleting a photo from your iPhone will also erase it from iCloud. Therefore, we recommend that you use another service if you want to delete images from your device.

Try saving your photos to a cloud storage app such as Google Photos.

Sarah Tew / CNET Remove apps you no longer use

Another great way to get rid of your iPhone is to get rid of apps you no longer use. If you’re not sure where to start, check out apps that you haven’t used for a long time. iPhone[設定]Open the menu and[一般]Tap,[iPhoneストレージ]Go to. A list of apps is displayed, along with the space each app occupies and the time it was last used. Scroll through the list and try removing apps that you haven’t used for a long time.

Remove apps that haven’t been used for a long time. You can see when a particular app was last used in the iPhone settings menu.

Screenshots of the Lisa Eadicicco / CNET offload app you don’t use all the time

If you don’t want to permanently remove the app, you can offload the app instead. When offloaded, you can retain the documents and data associated with that app, so you can always reinstall and resume immediately where you left off.[設定]Open and[全般]Press[iPhoneストレージ]Select to return to the list above. Tap any app in the list and[アプリのオフロード]Choose.[設定]Open and[App Store]Tap an option,[未使用のアプリをオフロード]You can also set your iPhone to do this automatically by making sure the switch is on.

You can offload apps you don’t use often instead of deleting them.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Read more: The iPhone 13 is great, but Apple’s $ 500 iPhone 11 is still a good buy in 2021

Automatically delete old messages

Photos, videos, and apps aren’t the only things clogging iPhone storage. Getting rid of old text messages can also help.[設定]Open and[メッセージ]Select and[メッセージ履歴]Under[メッセージを保持]Tap an option to set your iPhone to automatically delete your message history. From there, choose whether you want to keep your text messages on your iPhone for 30 days, 1 year, or forever.

Change this setting on your iPhone to stop saving text messages indefinitely.

Remove videos and music from screenshot app by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

You probably have videos and music stored offline in multiple apps on your phone, and fortunately there is an easy way to find those files and delete them.[設定]Launch and[一般]Select,[iPhoneストレージ]Choose. Search for apps that have downloaded offline content, such as Netflix. Then you’ll see storage information about the app, such as the size of the app and a button to remove or offload the app.

If you downloaded the offline video,[アプリの削除]A section of this content is also displayed below the button. Place your finger on the downloaded video and swipe to the left side of the screen to delete it.

There is an easy way to free up space on your iPhone by deleting the video and music files you have saved in the app.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Read more: Samsung knows that the pandemic has changed the technology, so the Galaxy phone is also changing

Clear your web browser cache

Removing apps and media makes a big difference, but if you’re really looking for space, you can always try cleaning up your web browser’s cache. However, doing so can speed up your iPhone a bit when browsing the web, so it’s worth a try if you’re running out of storage and your browser is slowing down. However, don’t forget to sign out from the website you logged in to.

[設定]Open and[Safari]Select,[履歴とWebサイトデータのクリア]Tap.

Clear the Safari cache to see performance improvements and save a little space.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

If you’re using Google Chrome, tap the three dots at the bottom of the screen and[履歴]Select,[閲覧履歴データを消去]Tap. Checkmarks appear next to three categories: browsing history, cookies, site data, and cached images and files.If you want to delete only the browsing data for a specific period, at the top of the screen[時間範囲]Tap an option, then at the bottom[閲覧データの消去]Click.

You can also easily clear the Google Chrome cache within the app.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

For more information on how to clear your iPhone cache and why, please see this guide.

Looking for more iPhone tips? Check out our guide to the best hidden features of iOS 15.

