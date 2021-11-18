Dutch battery startup Lion Volt finishes € 4 million seed round led by innovation industry





Eindhoven, The Netherlands-(BUSINESS WIRE)-European battery startup LionVolt today announced that it has successfully completed 4 million seed rounds with total funding of over 5 million this year.

The round was led by Innovation Industries, a deep tech venture capital firm, and was attended by Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (Brabant Development Agency, BOM), a startup fund focused on Brabant, and Sake Bosch, a well-known investor. LionVolt spun off from Holst Center’s TNO last year based on six years of research and development of innovative battery design.

This funding will support the development of solid-state lithium-ion batteries that are more efficient and sustainable than any lithium-ion battery currently on the market. LionVolts’ state-of-the-art design provides higher energy density, faster charging and longer life. This will use less (and waste) batteries over time. LionVolt batteries power technologies in several industries, including wearable devices, electric vehicles (EVs), and aviation.

“The battery industry needs a bold new approach to meet evolving needs in terms of cost, performance, safety and sustainability. While building a strong ecosystem to support this innovation, We are pioneering that solution, “said Karl McGoldrick, CEO of Lion Volt. “TNO and investor support will not only take our R & D to the next level, but will further establish the Netherlands as a hub for climate technology.”

This is an exciting milestone for LionVolt, as stated by LionVolt CTO and co-founder Dr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. We are developing batteries that will transform the energy sector in terms of safety, energy density and performance. LionVolt is proud to continue to innovate from the Brabant region.

LionVolts’ new technology provides consumers with excellent, long-lasting batteries while helping to adopt exciting technologies such as wearables and electric vehicles, added Nard Sintenie, a partner at Innovation Industries. We are proud to work with Lion Volt to support their mission to revolutionize the battery industry.

LionVolt is a powerful example of the innovation that is taking place in the Brabant region of the Netherlands, added Jurgen van Eck of the Bill of Materials (BOM). BOM is investing in LionVolt because it has great potential. Approximately 80% of the supply chain that the company needs to build a production line can be procured locally. LionVolt has the potential to become one of the next major OEMs in the Breimport region.

Earlier this year, LionVolt already had 1.25 million from TNO, Deep Tech Venture Capital Innovation Industries, Impact Fund Goeie Grutten, and Brabant-focused initial investments Brabant Startup Fonds (BSF) and Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (BOM). Raised a pre-seed round.

About Lion Volt

LionVolt develops 3D solid lithium metal batteries, supported by more than 7 years of research and development at the TNO Holst Center. Its mission is to introduce next-generation batteries that are more environmentally friendly, have higher energy density, are faster charged, safer and more efficient than traditional lithium-ion batteries. The LionVolts design is 100% safer, 50% lighter in weight and 200% better in performance than the state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries currently available. For more information, please visit www.lionvolt.com.

About the innovation industry

Innovation Industries is a leading investment company and strategy that leverages industry deep expertise and abundant transaction flows in areas such as Semicon, Photonics, Robotics, Medtech, Agri & Foodtech, and Mechatronics to deliver sustainable impact. Innovation partner. We promote and promote the creation and widespread adoption of sustainable deep tech solutions, transforming these opportunities into value for investors and other stakeholders. We invest across all stages of development, with typical investment sizes ranging from 5M to 30M (cumulative). For more information on the innovation industry, please visit www.innovationindustries.com.

About Brabant Development Agency (BOM)

The Duchy of Brabant Development (BOM) is working with entrepreneurs to build a future-proof Brabant economy. BOM shares knowledge, develops networks, and capitalizes innovative Brabant companies and sustainable energy projects. We also encourage future-oriented international companies to settle in Brabant and help those already based in Brabant to expand abroad. The BOM is committed to promoting economic growth, increasing employment opportunities, presenting solutions to social problems and ensuring Brabant’s leading role on the world stage. Over the last four years, BOM has worked with more than 600 companies to drive and influence change. For more information, please visit www.bom.nl.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006209/en/Dutch-Battery-Startup-LionVolt-Closes-%25E2%2582%25AC4-Million-Seed-Round-Led-by-Innovation-Industries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos