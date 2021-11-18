The Halo Infinite Battle Pass update makes the challenge easier





Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced an earlier than expected update to the Halo Infinites Battle Pass following widespread backlash about how XP is awarded. While not addressing all the underlying criticisms, these new tweaks will undoubtedly make the grind a little more tasty in the weeks leading up to the full release of the game on December 8th.

Fixes set to be published by the end of the week are primarily focused on adjusting and simplifying weekly challenges. Watch these changes carefully to make sure we all have a positive impact on your progress, Halo Community Manager John Junyszek tweeted last night. This is just our first step. We promise to keep evolving these systems, but it will take time.

The announced changes are:

The new Daily Challenge will automatically earn 100 XP when you complete the first match of the day. Some of the nasty weekly challenges have been removed. Other challenges will be difficult to dial back so players can complete faster. The Double XP Booster lasts 1 hour instead of 30 minutes. This week, the current Ultimate Rewards, Sigil Mark VII Visor, will be presented to everyone for free from November 23rd to November 30th.

Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

When the Halo Infinites multiplayer surprise was soft-launched earlier this week, players who weren’t in the previous beta were shocked that they couldn’t get the Battle Pass XP just by playing the match. Instead, the only way to get XP was to complete the Daily and Weekly Challenges. The progress was very slow, and in some cases the match was ruined because the player focused on the next challenge rather than achieving the goal. One player recently complained that it took 18 hours to reach 6 levels. This means it will take hundreds of hours to complete everything.

The new 100XP Daily Challenge to complete a match has been in the game since at least Tuesday and there are various tiers that will gradually increase the number of matches you need to play to win the next 100XP. For example, after the third match, you need to complete twice to get the next 100 XP, and you need to complete three times by the tenth match. These diminishing returns mean that even after more than 12 matches, you’re still below the 1,000 XP required to rank up one level in the Battle Pass.

It was impressive that the studio was able to perform the update quickly, as 343 Industries had previously said it wouldn’t start adjusting the Battle Pass until Season 1 ended in May. At the same time, it’s hard to see XP continue to feel like a slogan until XP is awarded more generously after every match, regardless of challenge.

