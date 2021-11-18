Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 and Xbox Series X Ray Tracing Mode Revealed





Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy boasts ray tracing on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Yesterday, November 17, Eidos Montreal announced that a brand new update would hit Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Leading the way in the new update is the raytracing feature on both PS5 and Xbox Series X via a special mode dedicated to the new graphic fidelity.

Today we are rolling out new patches for PlayStation and Xbox.In addition to fixing various issues, you’ll get the following: ☀️ PS5 and Series X Ray Tracing Modes 🔓 Series S Unlimited Frame Rate Options 🚀 Base PS4 Performance Improvements Read more 👇 https: //t.co/RYi0qPf5MNN November 17, 2021

However, it’s not entirely clear whether the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Eidos Montreal’s game-specific raytracing mode will reduce the frame rate output. Frame rate output is currently boosted to 60 FPS on both new generation consoles. The patch also mentions “performance improvements” in the PS4 version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but again there are no details.

There is also the ability to unlock the frame rate for the Xbox Series S version. Eidos Montreal can now run Guardians adventures at 30-60 FPS, but frame rates will be unstable in certain areas unless you’re using a monitor or TV with a dedicated variable refresh rate mode. I warn you that there is a possibility.

Otherwise, this new update has a huge number of bugs and glitch fixes in Guardians of the Galaxy. There are also objective marker visibility throughout the game, world boundaries, and general performance improvements on all platforms. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a pretty good game (as mentioned in the review) and much better.

