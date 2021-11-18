Pay AFP for news after Google claims a fine of nearly $ 600 million





Google has agreed to pay Agence France-Presse for news content following a nasty regulatory battle in which Agence France-Presse was fined nearly $ 600 million by French authorities.

The deal came after years of complaints from news publishers around the world about Google and Facebook using search results articles without paying.

Some advertisers who supported newspapers and magazines have also been increasingly attracted to tech giants, forcing many media organizations to reduce coverage and dismiss journalists.

Google and AFP, a Paris-based news agency with offices around the world, both refused to reveal the value of the deal, but said it would last for five years. In addition to Google paying AFP for news content, the two companies will work together on a project that includes fact checking.

This agreement is a recognition of the value of information, “Fabris Fries, Chief Executive Officer of Agence France-Presse, said in a statement.

In July, Francis’ antitrust regulator imposed a $ 393 million fine on Google following complaints from AFP and major French newspapers such as Lemond and Figaro. Regulators have accused Google of failing to properly comply with orders to negotiate in good faith with publishers. Google has filed a fine.

Prior to the fine, Google agreed earlier this year to pay $ 76 million over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers that do not include AFP. However, the transaction is pending until the results of antitrust procedures are available.

France is not the first country to pressure Google and Facebook to pay news publishers.

In February, Australia passed a law requiring Google and Facebook to pay for news, and New York Post’s parent company News Corp. has its own global paying tens of millions of dollars to serve news content in the same month. I negotiated a contract with Google.

But News Corp. Rupert Murdoch, the founder of, is still dissatisfied with Google and Facebook for damaging news organizations and consumers by controlling online advertising space while calling investors on Wednesday.

Let’s be very clear about the consequences of that digital advertising market operation. Obviously, publishers have been severely damaged, but businesses are also overcharged for ads, and consumers are paying heavily for their products, Murdoch said.

