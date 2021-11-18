Foundation Invests $ 250 Million to Expand Pittsburgh Life Sciences Site





The Richard King Melon Foundation has awarded the University of Pittsburgh a $ 100 million gift to help create a new bio-manufacturing facility that explores cell and gene therapy.

A new facility, called the University of Pittsburgh BioForge, will be built on Hazelwood Green, a former industrial site near the downtown area. The site is currently being restored and developed to accommodate a vast complex for high-tech innovation.

Pitt BioForge’s plans include 200,000 to 250,000 square feet of facilities to support all stages of the life sciences innovation process. Upon completion, some of the university’s research departments will be relocated, including those involved in genetic and artificial cell therapies, micro and nanoantibodies, microneedles and other therapeutic technologies. Donations from the Foundation will help drive these plans. These plans have already begun with university-specific funding and funding from industry partners.

“The University of Pittsburgh’s extraordinary research capabilities are nationally renowned and serve as a powerful starting point for medical discoveries and a driving force for economic growth in the private sector. UPMC’s longtime partners are health and us. The well-being of the community. ” Foundation director Sam Rayman said in a statement.

In June of this year, the university received 120 from the Foundation to support the creation of a new membership-based nonprofit organization called the Pittsburgh Life Sciences Alliance, which focuses on the development, promotion and supervision of life sciences research that contributes to growth. I received a $ 10,000 grant. In southwestern Pennsylvania.

Apart from the University of Pittsburgh, the Richard King Mellon Foundation has approved a $ 150 million grant to help Carnegie Mellon University build a science and technology facility in Hazelwood Green. The first $ 75 million will be used to build a science building on the CMU campus, and the next $ 75 million will be used to seed the new Robotics Innovation Center and a facility focused on advanced materials and manufacturing of Hazelwood Green. Will be.

“The Hazelwood community has been waiting for the site to become a source of employment again for over 18 years since the J & L plant was closed, and last year the importance of local manufacturing to healthy areas. Enhanced. This historic investment is a step towards achieving our vision of making Pittsburgh a global leader in advanced layered modeling, robotics, and creating technology jobs accessible to the entire community. This is the first step, “Reiman commented in another statement.

The Foundation’s gift complements CMU’s own $ 40 million investment in the region to build an academic cloud lab containing automated remote control robotic equipment for data collection and experimentation. The planned RIC, which is estimated to cost more than $ 100 million, will add approximately 150,000 square feet of space to CMU’s existing research capabilities.

