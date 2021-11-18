Android 12 and Android 11: What you can do with your smartphone when upgrading





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Google’s new mobile operating system, Android 12, will be rolled out to Pixel smartphones (Pixel 3 and above) in October and will soon be available on Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Xiaomi and other Android devices. Android users who don’t have a qualifying Pixel device snooped on the new OS during Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro October launch events. There are also some topical new features that give Android 11 users a reason (or two). , Or 3) Upgrade.

First announced in February, Android 12 looks a lot like Android 11, but with some big new features and some aimed at helping your smartphone run smoothly. There is a performance fix.

If you don’t have a Pixel and can’t wait for Google’s new OS to be installed on your device, you can download and install Android 12 Developer Preview now. However, as a developer preview, keep in mind that there may be some bugs that the average person isn’t intended to try at this point-not specifically the primary device.

These are three of the biggest new features we’ve ever seen on Android 12 compared to Android 11.

Currently playing: Watch this: Android 12 Beta Hands-on

9:48

Privacy feature of the app

Google is adding some new privacy features to the app for greater transparency and control. You can now use the indicators on your smartphone’s status bar to verify that your app is using a microphone or camera. There is also an option to completely disable all app access to the microphone or camera in the quick settings. Android 12 can also keep the exact location private by giving the app an option to specify an approximate location instead.

According to a February Android Developers blog post, one Android 12 update provided more information on how to use cookies between sites, and another update changed the way apps export information, including activities, services, and Prevents the receiver from being accidentally exported.

Please note that these policies are less stringent than previously seen in Apple’s iOS 14 software release. This includes a new app’s “nutrition label” that informs users of the personal data that the app collects, and iOS 14.5 changes that developers need to ask. Someone who has permission to collect data and track it across apps and websites. (And there are even more privacy features included in Apple’s iOS 15 update.)

Check out the latest news and best reviews from CNET mobile experts on smartphones and carriers.

Renewal of notifications

On Android 12, Google has redesigned notifications to make them more modern and functional. Tap a notification to go directly to the app or action you want to perform, instead of initiating that action via an intermediary service. According to the Android Developers blog post, this should make everything run faster.

Android 12 also has a new button that allows you to snooze non-essential notifications and select the duration. You can also turn on Adaptive Notification Ranking to allow Android to relocate notifications based on how different apps work, or reset the ranking if you don’t like it.

New one-handed mode

Android 12 also includes some design changes that make it easier to operate your Android smartphone with one hand and thumb. XDA Developers has noticed that the updated configuration UI moves the search bar to the bottom of the display for easy access with one hand. We also revealed a new feature called “Silky Home” that is more suitable for using the entire interface with one hand.

For more information, check out everything you need to know about Android 12 and the best Android phones you can buy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/android-12-vs-android-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos